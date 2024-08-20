Acura Performance EV Concept previews first Honda-developed EV – production in late 2025 at new EV hub

Posted in Acura, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / August 20 2024 2:36 pm

It’s no secret that after dragging its feet when it comes to EVs, Honda is finally taking electric vehicles seriously. The company is pivoting hard, introducing the forthcoming global 0 (Zero) and Chinese Ye sub-brands, building an “EV Hub” in Ohio and setting a goal to become a 100% zero-emission brand by 2040.

Part of that pivot involves Acura, which currently sells the electric ZDX SUV that uses General Motors’ Ultium motors and battery. This will be joined by Honda’s first in house-developed EV in the US (the Honda e and e:N1 were not sold there), which has now been previewed at Monterey Car Week with the Acura Performance EV Concept.

The car takes the form of a slinky coupé-style SUV with dramatic surfacing, prominent haunches, short overhangs and massive (and intricate) 23-inch turbine-style wheels. The aggressive arrow-shaped front end, said to be inspired by hydrofoil superyachts, features the brand’s sharp headlights, a vented bonnet and large air intakes, as well as a conspicuous lack of Acura’s trademark five-point grille.

Along the side, the deeply scalloped sides hide the front fender vents where the charging port resides, while the teardrop-shaped glasshouse is emphasised by the upswept window line. The rear end with its full-width taillights and large diffuser is said to be inspired by the second-generation NSX and finished off with the Acura script reserved for the brand’s electrified vehicles. Semi-matte Moonlit White Pearl, which also adorns the brake callipers, completes the look.

The production version of the Performance EV Concept will go on sale in late 2025, built at the aforementioned EV Hub in Ohio – now being prepared for vehicle production and assembly of the Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) battery. Honda will spend at least US$700 million (RM3 billion) to retool the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and Anna Engine Plant for EV production.

The company is also collaborating with LG Energy Solution on a US$3.5 billion (RM15.3 billion) battery plant near Jeffersonville, set to be completed by the end of 2024 with an annual capacity of approximately 40 GWh.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.