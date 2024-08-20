BMW M4 Competition Coupé xDrive FL in Malaysia – 530 PS/650 Nm 3.0L biturbo inline-six, from RM871k

Posted in BMW, Cars, Local News / By Mick Chan / August 20 2024 4:52 pm

Alongside the Malaysian arrival of the facelifted G22 BMW 430i M Sport Pro is the local arrival of the facelifted G82 BMW M4 Competition Coupé xDrive, which arrives starting from RM870,800 or at an additional RM47,800 for the BMW Service & Repair Inclusive package, for a total of RM918,600.

As its designation indicates, this version of the M4 Competition comes with an AWD driveline, and in combination with the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0 litre inline-six cylinder that outputs 530 PS at 6,250 rpm and 650 Nm of torque from 2,750 rpm to 5,730 rpm and an eight-speed automatic transmission, enables a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds, and 0-200 km/h in 11.8 seconds.

In line with revisions to the 4 Series Coupé that it is based on, the M4 Competition Coupé gets the requisite visual updates which include headlamps with a new daytime running light signature, while wheels are staggered-size M forged Style 826 M double-spoke units in black, of 19-inch and 20-inch diameters front and rear, respectively, housing M brakes with red calipers.

Standard on the M4 Competition Coupé xDrive in Malaysia is the carbon-fibre roof for weight reduction and a lower centre of mass, while further aesthetic updates include M graphics that can be specified in black, or red. At the rear, laser tail lamps are also included, resembling those on the M4 CSL.

The cabin of the facelifted M4 Competition Coupé xDrive similarly gets the mid-lifecycle update treatment, bringing a flat-bottomed multifunction steering wheel with the 12 o’clock position marker.

Infotainment in here is the BMW Curved Display that is comprised of a 12.3-inch driver’s instrument panel and 14.9-inch control display, running on the manufacturer’s BMW Operating System 8.5. As on the G22 4 Series Coupé facelift for this market, the M4 Competition Coupé xDrive gets a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a 464-watt amplifier.

Further identifying this as an M model are the M-specific interface, M interior trim finishers in carbon-fibre, and anthracite headliner, among others. Also included as standard for the Malaysian market are the interior and exterior mirror package, interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-dazzle, comfort access, the through-loading system and the storage compartment package.

Also available as options are M Performance Parts – as seen on the example that was shown at the 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show – where the coupé can be optioned with the carbon-fibre rear wing, titanium exhaust silencer unit, and the carbon-fibre rear diffuser section, among others.

Colour options available for the facelifted, G82 BMW M4 Competition Coupé xDrive in Malaysia are Alpine White, Black Sapphire, M Brooklyn Grey metallic, Skyscraper Grey metallic (shown above), Aventurine Red metallic, M Sao Paulo Yellow, M Portimao Blue metallic, M Toronto Red metallic and Isle of Man Green metallic, while interior upholstery options are merino leather in black, Yas Marina Blue/Black, Silverstone/Black and Kyalami Orange/Black.

GALLERY: G82 BMW M4 Compeitition Coupé FL with M Performance equipment in Indonesia

