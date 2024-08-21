2024 MG3 Hybrid+ launched in Thailand – B-segment hatchback with 194 PS; two variants; from RM72k

Posted in Cars, International News, MG / By Gerard Lye / August 21 2024 12:07 pm

The MG3 Hybrid+ has been launched in Thailand, just a few months after the electrified hatchback made its global debut in March this year. The model was also previewed in neighbouring Indonesia recently at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) ahead of sales starting in November.

Thailand gets the MG3 Hybrid+ in two variants, starting with the D that retails for 559,900 baht (about RM72k) while the range-topping X sells for 599,900 (RM77k). Both share the same powertrain that consists of a 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle inline four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 102 PS (101 hp or 75 kW) and 128 Nm of torque.

This is augmented by an electric motor rated at 136 PS (134 hp or 100 kW) and 250 Nm for a total system output of 194 PS (192 hp or 143 kW). Said electric motor draws power from a 1.83-kWh lithium-ion battery and the transmission is a three-speed E-AT automatic. The engine is also E20 gasohol-compliant, as most cars are in Thailand.

In terms of standard equipment, both variants come with 16-inch alloy wheels, selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal, Sport), automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic air-conditioning with PM2.5 filter and rear vents, keyless entry and start, an electronic parking brake, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six speakers as well as support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The top-spec X improves upon the D by having synthetic leather/fabric upholstery in two-tone white and black (only black for the D), a wireless charging pad, a 360-degree camera (D only gets a reverse camera) and a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. These include automatic high beam, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist and lane keep assist.

The MG3 Hybrid+ competes against models like the Honda City Hatchback, Toyota Yaris and Mazda 2 Hatchback and is sized accordingly, measuring 4,113 mm long, 1,797 mm wide, 1,502 mm wide and with a wheelbase of 2,570 mm.

Later this week, MG Malaysia will add the MG5 GT and HS to its line-up. Would you want the MG3 Hybrid+ to be offered here in the future so there is another alternative in the B-segment hatchback market?

GALLERY: MG3 Hybrid at 2024 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show

