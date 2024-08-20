MG Malaysia teases MG5 GT and HS – C-segment sedan and X70-rivalling C-SUV to debut August 22

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Danny Tan / August 20 2024 3:16 pm

Click to enlarge

The MG5 GT and MG HS will be making their official Malaysian debut this Thursday, August 22. We know this from MG Motor Malaysia’s countdown-style official teasers for the two models, which are clearly the C-segment sedan and the C-segment SUV. While MG’s first two models are EVs (MG4 and the ZS SUV), the upcoming duo are ICE-powered.

Let’s start with the more exciting of the duo, the sporty-looking sedan. The MG5 (Indonesia gets GT suffix; just MG5 in Thailand) is a C-segment sedan that measures 4,675 mm long and 1,842 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. That’s around the size of the Honda Civic FE (4,678 mm, 1,802 mm, WB 2,735 mm) and bigger than the Proton S70.

In Thailand and Indonesia, the fastback-style sedan is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine making 114 PS and 150 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The DVVT NA engine is paired to a CVT with eight virtual speeds. Images from a local dealer preview show kit such as 17-inch wheels, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, keyless engine start, LED headlamps and a digital instrument cluster.

Click to enlarge

In Australia, the MG5 can be had with a 1.5-litre turbo-four with 162 PS and 250 Nm, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. Should Malaysia get the 1.5T, the MG5 would compete well with the Proton S70 (150 PS/226 Nm) and Honda Civic (182 PS/240 Nm), powertrain wise.

Meanwhile, the MG HS is a C-segment SUV that will competes against the just-facelifted Proton X70 and Mazda CX-5, among others, when it hits our shores. The HS that was at the local dealer preview is the facelifted first-generation model that has been around since 2020 – this is what’s being sold in Thailand and Indonesia. A new HS was revealed at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed last month, but that one probably won’t reach our region so soon.

The HS measures 4,574 mm long and 1,876 mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,720 mm. That’s 48 mm longer and 45 mm wider than the X70, and the MG’s wheelbase is 50 mm longer. In Indonesia, the HS is powered by a 1.5-litre turbo-four serving up 162 PS and 250 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 4,400 rpm. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends drive to the front wheels.

Top MG5, bottom MG HS – click to enlarge

The ICE is available in both Indonesia and Thailand, but the latter also gets a plug-in hybrid option that adds a 122 PS/230 Nm electric motor for a total system output of 284 PS/480 Nm. The motor gets juice from a 16.6-kWh battery for an electric-only range of up to 67 km (NEDC) as well as an “EDU II” gearbox with 10 speeds (six for the engine and four for the electric motor).

Two more days before we get to know the Malaysian specs and pricing, which are crucial for the two models as they’re entering segments that have established stalwarts, both from China and Japan. What’s your thoughts on the MG5 and HS? Not long now (we even know the colours of the cars that will be at the launch!), so stay tuned.

GALLERY: MG5 GT at GIIAS 2024

