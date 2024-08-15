MG HS launching in Malaysia soon, says local dealer – Proton X70, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5 rival; 1.5T, 7DCT

Posted in Cars, Local News, MG / By Gerard Lye / August 15 2024 7:36 pm

In addition to the MG5 GT, another MG model that looks set to be introduced in Malaysia is the HS, which is a C-segment SUV that competes against the Proton X70, Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5 should it go on sale here.

To be specific, the HS posted by a local dealer is the facelifted, first-generation model that has been around since 2020 and is currently available in both Indonesia and Thailand. There is a second-generation HS, but it is unlikely to come our way so soon as it only recently made its debut at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

Dimension-wise, the MG HS measures 4,574 mm long, 1,876 mm wide, 1,664 mm tall and has a wheelbase that spans 2,720 mm. In Indonesia, the SUV is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine serving up 162 PS (160 hp or 119 kW) at 5,600 rpm and 250 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 4,400 rpm. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sends drive to the front wheels.

This powertrain is available in both Indonesia and Thailand, although the latter also gets a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) option that adds an electric motor rated at 122 PS (121 hp or 90 kW) and 230 Nm for a total system output of 284 PS (280 hp or 209 kW) and 480 Nm. The PHEV system also includes a 16.6-kWh battery for an electric-only range of up to 67 km (NEDC) as well as an EDU II gearbox with 10 speeds (six for the engine and four for the electric motor).

The range-topping variants of the MG HS sold in these neighbouring markets are equipped with a host of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including automatic high beam, forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist, lane departure warning, lane departure prevention, lane keep assist, lane change assist, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert.

As with the MG5 GT, finalised specifications for the Malaysian market are still not known, so we’ll have to wait for official word from MG Malaysia before we can inform you what you’re getting for your money. Given the target market, how much do you expect the HS to retail for?

For some context, the MG HS in Indonesia retails for between 460.8 million and 550.8 million rupiah (about RM130k and RM156k), while in Thailand, it goes for between 939,000 and 1.159 million baht (RM119k and RM147k) for petrol-only variants, and from 1.299 million to 1.379 million baht (RM165k to RM175k) for PHEV variants.

