Anthony Loke wants subsidised My50 monthly travel pass initiative to continue in upcoming Budget 2025

August 21 2024 5:48 pm

Transport minister Anthony Loke hopes that the My50 unlimited monthly travel pass for Rapid KL trains and buses in the Klang Valley will be continued in Budget 2025, which will be tabled in October.

“The government has been giving priority to the public transport system and we have seen an increase in allocation through the My50 travel pass, which was increased from RM100 million to RM200 million last year. We hope that such initiatives will be continued next year to ease Klang Valley commuters with an affordable public transport system to ease congestion,” he said yesterday, reported by The Star.

The Seremban MP said the My50 scheme has reached more than 200,000 users a month, and there are over 900,000 rail commuters in the Klang Valley daily.

“We know that the Klang Valley faces major traffic congestion therefore, there is a need to continue our efforts to improve the public transport system so more residents can utilise it. I hope the initiatives and projects we have requested will be considered by the finance ministry,” he added.

Introduced in 2019, the My50 is an unlimited travel pass that offers Malaysians 30 days of unlimited rides on the LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT, Rapid KL bus and MRT feeder bus services. It’s a fantastic deal for city commuters, which the government subsidises to the tune of RM100 (as stated on purchase/renewal receipts).

“No other country provides such high subsidies for public transportation, making it an affordable option for citizens. Imagine that for less than two ringgit a day, you can use any type of public transport in Kuala Lumpur,” Loke was quoted as saying last year.

