My50 unlimited travel pass subscribers up from 120k to 200k this year, gov’t to increase funding – Loke

The government says it will continue to make the My50 unlimited travel pass available as it is proving to be very popular with Klang Valley folk, with the number of subscribers for the monthly pass having increased by 66% this year from around 120,000 users at the beginning of the year to around 200,000 now.
As such, transport minister Anthony Loke said the initiative is set to continue, with the allocation for the My50 programme for the upcoming year being raised from RM115 million to RM200 million to accomodate the increasing demand, the New Straits Times reports.
“It is an extremely worthwhile investment, and we hope more city residents will take advantage of it,” he said. He added that the increase in users can be attributed to the opening of the MRT Putrajaya Line, which began operating in March, connecting Kepong to Putrajaya.
Loke said the programme emphasises the government’s commitment to easing the burden on the rakyat through affordable public transportation. “No other country provides such high subsidies for public transportation, making it an affordable option for citizens. Imagine that for less than two ringgit a day, you can use any type of public transport in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.
“There are various other initiatives that we can implement, but we don’t want to burden the people. We aim to provide attractive options to capture their attention and promote the use of public transportation,” he added.
Introduced in 2019, the My50 is an unlimited travel pass that offers Malaysians 30 consecutive days of unlimited rides on Rapid KL LRT, MRT, monorail, BRT, Rapid KL bus and MRT feeder bus services in the Klang Valley.
Comments
one of the best programs ever so please don’t ever take this away it honestly saves commuters so much money.
Exactly YB Anthony, here is the thing, the public transport in Malaysia is very probihitive, thus many people choose to travel by their own vehicles whenever they travel with their families.
For instance, for a small family of four (two adults two kids) travelling using the public transport, LRT, KTM ETS, (airplane) it is very costly. It is better for them to drive their owr vehicles, paying tolls, paying parkings, petrol and etc.
If the government is really serious about getting people to be using public transportation, then the cost must be lower or equal than what they are paying now using their own vehicles.
Public transportation is only cheap for single traveller be it LRT, ETS airplance etc.
Why need gomen funding, just raise a bit the card fee lah, nothing like free lunch in life
Normally it’s like that. You get people yo use it, hey used yo it, and later, increase the season pass. No way can RM50x 200k be enough to even cover operating cost never mind cost of construction. You may need five to ten times that figure break even in my opinion..
that’s why its subsidized. nevertheless rm50 per month is super cheap compared to the cost of driving (fuel, toll, parking, time in traffic, maintenance). Not to mention the daily parking rate of rm4.30 is quite attractive as well. hopefully they can keep this good initiative going.