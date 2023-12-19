My50 unlimited travel pass subscribers up from 120k to 200k this year, gov’t to increase funding – Loke

Posted in Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / December 19 2023 10:42 am

The government says it will continue to make the My50 unlimited travel pass available as it is proving to be very popular with Klang Valley folk, with the number of subscribers for the monthly pass having increased by 66% this year from around 120,000 users at the beginning of the year to around 200,000 now.

As such, transport minister Anthony Loke said the initiative is set to continue, with the allocation for the My50 programme for the upcoming year being raised from RM115 million to RM200 million to accomodate the increasing demand, the New Straits Times reports.

“It is an extremely worthwhile investment, and we hope more city residents will take advantage of it,” he said. He added that the increase in users can be attributed to the opening of the MRT Putrajaya Line, which began operating in March, connecting Kepong to Putrajaya.

Loke said the programme emphasises the government’s commitment to easing the burden on the rakyat through affordable public transportation. “No other country provides such high subsidies for public transportation, making it an affordable option for citizens. Imagine that for less than two ringgit a day, you can use any type of public transport in Kuala Lumpur,” he said.

“There are various other initiatives that we can implement, but we don’t want to burden the people. We aim to provide attractive options to capture their attention and promote the use of public transportation,” he added.

Introduced in 2019, the My50 is an unlimited travel pass that offers Malaysians 30 consecutive days of unlimited rides on Rapid KL LRT, MRT, monorail, BRT, Rapid KL bus and MRT feeder bus services in the Klang Valley.

