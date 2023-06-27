MRT Putrajaya Line daily ridership up by 305% since Phase 2 opened in March, from 23k to 93k now – Loke

In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 27 June 2023 6:06 pm / 6 comments

The opening of Phase 2 of the MRT Putrajaya line (MRT2) has seen the average daily weekday ridership on the rail service increase by 305%. According to transport minister Anthony Loke, the number of passenger trips per day increased from 23,000 during Phase 1, which began operating in June 2022, to 93,000 per day in Phase 2.

Loke said this during a question and answer session at the Dewan Negara earlier today, Bernama reports. He was replying to a question from Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya, who asked about the ministry’s plan to encourage more people to use the MRT2, which was built at a cost of RM30.53 billion.

Loke said that RapidKL will provide feeder buses around Putrajaya to promote the use of MRT2, which includes five routes, such as the route from Putrajaya Sentral MRT station to Precinct 10, Precinct 16, Precinct 4, Precinct 11 and Ayer 8. He added that he expects ridership on the route to increase further based on the current trend.

As for the average number of passengers using Rapid Rail services (MRT Sg Buloh-Kajang line, MRT2, LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling and Kelana Jaya lines, KL Monorail) on weekdays, he said that this had increased by 21% since the start of the year, from 613,000 in January to 746,000 in June.

Additionally, he said that passenger numbers on Rapid Rail services are set to increase further by the fourth quarter of 2023 as new trains are deployed on the LRT Kelana Jaya line and when repair work on the cracked structure of the LRT Ampang/SP line is fully completed.

“The transport ministry, through Prasarana, will continue to improve public transport services and invest in rail and bus infrastructure as needed to promote the transition to a more comfortable, safer and lower-carbon public transport system,” he said, adding that the MY50 Unlimited Travel Pass for rail and bus services will continue as part of the government’s plan to promote the use of public transport.