In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 22 February 2023 12:35 pm / 2 comments

Pics of damage from January 27

Repairs for the LRT Ampang Line track section between Bandaraya and Masjid Jamek stations, specifically structural repairs, will take seven months to complete. As such, commuters will have to wait till September 2023 for the train line to run normally again, according to TheVibes in a tweet attached below.

To recap, on January 27, Rapid KL blocked access to the LRT Ampang Line between Masjid Jamek and Bandaraya stations, and trains from both directions will turn back to where they came from. The train operator said that the issue stems from a ‘kinked’ track near the Bandaraya station and structural damage of an overpass in the area was found, believed to be caused by nearby ongoing construction.

To fill the gap, so to speak, Rapid KL has extended peak hours for the LRT Ampang/Sri Petaling Line and KL Monorail, and deployed a fleet of buses to shuttle riders around. The fix can’t come soon enough for daily commuters relying on KL’s longest serving LRT line, but safety first.