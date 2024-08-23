Proton expanding in Trinidad and Tobago – 261 units of X50, X90 exported to the Caribbean nation in 2024

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / August 23 2024 1:11 pm

Did you know that Proton cars are sold in Trinidad and Tobago? The Malaysian company has been partners with ANSA Motors Limited in the Caribbean nation since March this year, and 261 units of the X50 and X90 have been exported to T&T so far this year – that’s 101% of Proton’s target volume, bringing the total number of Proton vehicles shipped there to 366 units.

The X50 and X90 SUVs were launched in T&T in March, and as local demand grew, ANSA Motors decided to up the ante with an increased target to sell 300 units this year. The company was picked by Proton on the back of an impressive record and strong automotive background.

According to Tg Malim, despite its small population of only 1.5 million, T&T’s automotive industry mirrors that of more developed countries, with carbuyers increasingly gravitating towards “bells and whistles” and electrified models. “As there is more wealth creation in that part of the world, luxury vehicles are growing more desirable and the emergence of new and exciting brands such as Proton is finding unprecedented acceptance,” the carmaker said.

With over 25 subsidiaries across the Caribbean, the ANSA McAL Group of Companies is one of T&T’s largest conglomerates. Founded in 1919, its subsidiary ANSA Motors has been a ‘pioneering force’ in the automotive industry. The 105-year old company was the first Ford dealer in the Caribbean and has played a pivotal role in the automobile industry, making it a subject of study in local schools today.

“The technology and pricing of Proton vehicles are a strength we hope to exploit so we are very enthusiastic about the future. We needed a value for money brand for segments we had no presence in, and the Proton brand certainly filled those spots,” said Jerome Borde, head of regional business at ANSA Motors (pic above).

“Building a strong alliance with a local distributor with a solid presence in the region is crucial for us to expand to a new territory. Together, we can harness our collective strengths to navigate challenges, seize opportunities and drive lasting success in automotive markets overseas, expanding Proton’s footprint and creating opportunities for the local ecosystem through increased production volumes,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar and deputy CEO of Proton.

Since launch, Proton has exported 6,501 units of its X series SUVs to 18 countries, including T&T, Brunei, Egypt, Nepal and Ghana, among other markets.

