Mat Rempits ride against traffic at Puchong highway toll to escape police – time to use buses to block?

August 26 2024

Here’s another incident of a horde of Mat Rempits riding against the flow of traffic. This video was posted up on X earlier today with the caption ‘Tol Puchong problem’, meaning that the toll plaza in the video could be one of the few in that Klang Valley suburb.

It shows a horde of motorcyclists on riding ‘lawan arus’ on the highway, heading towards a toll plaza. We can see a few police officers on motorcycles on a side road, clearly outnumbered and helpless as cars try to move slowly in the face of the swarm of bikes. Some stopped at the side of the road. The bikers were most probably trying to escape a police roadblock up ahead.

This is reminiscent of what happened on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) earlier this month, and it makes Malaysia look like a lawless place. What can the cops do though?

Perhaps the cops from Johor Bahru Selatan have shown a way to counter a swarm of bikers, although it’s not without risks. Yesterday, police there used two buses to block the road and prevent a group of ‘samseng jalan raya’ from escaping in a special integrated operations at Jalan Skudai-Pantai Lido.

According to district police chief Raub Selamat, the method worked and 286 individuals and 257 vehicles were inspected. From that total, 115 motorcycles were confiscated under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further inspection. Starting at 5pm and ending at 1am, the operation involved over 100 officers from various agencies.

Raub said that 153 summonses for various offences were issued, including not having a driving license and modifying the structure of a vehicle. JPJ also dished out 54 saman, while Jabatan Alam Sekitar (JAS) handed out 46 saman and 52 inspection notices to owners of motorcycles which were louder than permitted.

Perhaps it’s time for PDRM to strategically deploy buses at roadblocks to ensure that the backdoor is closed to bikers who will not hesitate to U-turn, no matter the road or situation. This trend endangers other road users and doesn’t make the cops look good. Check out the bus blocking move by JB Selatan officers below.

Polis menggunakan dua buah bas bagi menghalang kumpulan samseng jalan raya daripada melarikan diri dalam operasi khas bersepadu membanteras samseng jalanan di jalan pantai Skudai Pantai Lido yang berkahir awal pagi tadi. Sumber: Video tular pic.twitter.com/6kOjVpSiEm — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) August 26, 2024

