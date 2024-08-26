Mat Rempits ride against traffic at Puchong highway toll to escape police – time to use buses to block?

Here’s another incident of a horde of Mat Rempits riding against the flow of traffic. This video was posted up on X earlier today with the caption ‘Tol Puchong problem’, meaning that the toll plaza in the video could be one of the few in that Klang Valley suburb.

It shows a horde of motorcyclists on riding ‘lawan arus’ on the highway, heading towards a toll plaza. We can see a few police officers on motorcycles on a side road, clearly outnumbered and helpless as cars try to move slowly in the face of the swarm of bikes. Some stopped at the side of the road. The bikers were most probably trying to escape a police roadblock up ahead.

This is reminiscent of what happened on the Butterworth Outer Ring Road (BORR) earlier this month, and it makes Malaysia look like a lawless place. What can the cops do though?

Perhaps the cops from Johor Bahru Selatan have shown a way to counter a swarm of bikers, although it’s not without risks. Yesterday, police there used two buses to block the road and prevent a group of ‘samseng jalan raya’ from escaping in a special integrated operations at Jalan Skudai-Pantai Lido.

According to district police chief Raub Selamat, the method worked and 286 individuals and 257 vehicles were inspected. From that total, 115 motorcycles were confiscated under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for further inspection. Starting at 5pm and ending at 1am, the operation involved over 100 officers from various agencies.

Raub said that 153 summonses for various offences were issued, including not having a driving license and modifying the structure of a vehicle. JPJ also dished out 54 saman, while Jabatan Alam Sekitar (JAS) handed out 46 saman and 52 inspection notices to owners of motorcycles which were louder than permitted.

Perhaps it’s time for PDRM to strategically deploy buses at roadblocks to ensure that the backdoor is closed to bikers who will not hesitate to U-turn, no matter the road or situation. This trend endangers other road users and doesn’t make the cops look good. Check out the bus blocking move by JB Selatan officers below.

Danny Tan

Danny Tan loves driving as much as he loves a certain herbal meat soup, and sweet engine music as much as drum beats. He has been in the auto industry since 2006, previously filling the pages of two motoring magazines before joining this website. Enjoys detailing the experience more than the technical details.

 

Comments

  Kea Was on Aug 26, 2024 at 4:33 pm

    Guess breaking the law and corruption is part of the trend and culture now well as long as not getting caught means its ok lah.

  Dah Menang Semua on Aug 26, 2024 at 4:47 pm

    Proudly produced by Bolehland

  Sohai on Aug 26, 2024 at 5:18 pm

    This makes the youngsters want to join the rempit gang more than the police force.
    Which one more power?

  Hafiz on Aug 26, 2024 at 5:21 pm

    The use of spike strip can or not???? Oh wait….

  Ben Yap on Aug 26, 2024 at 5:29 pm

    those mat rempits that got mowed down by cars, the drivers of the cars should be rewarded instead of being charged. these will teach the mat rempits to think twice before riding against the traffic.

  WooGoo on Aug 26, 2024 at 5:42 pm

    Mat Rempit rules! PDRM loser…

  hazri on Aug 26, 2024 at 6:26 pm

    alaa ada sorang terlepas

  Bieight8 on Aug 26, 2024 at 7:41 pm

    They should borrow army tank…

