Johor Bahru police uses buses to block mat rempit; 115 bikes seized in joint operation with JPJ, JAS

Posted in Local News / By Mick Chan / August 26 2024 1:34 pm

The Johor Bahru Selatan police have conducted an integrated operation on Skudai Pantai Lido in Johor Bahru which started on 5pm on Sunday and ended at 1am Monday morning, involving more than 100 personnel and enforcement officers across various agencies, according to Buletin TV3.

Here, dashcam footage from a motorist in the area recorded a portion of the operation in progress, which saw undercover police on underbone, or kapchai motorcycles attempt to apprehend errant motorcyclists, while the police also used two buses to block part of the junction to stop them from fleeing.

From the footage, at least one motorcyclist was stopped, while another two appeared to have fled. Following immediately behind the two buses were police cars and motorcycles.

Polis menggunakan dua buah bas bagi menghalang kumpulan samseng jalan raya daripada melarikan diri dalam operasi khas bersepadu membanteras samseng jalanan di jalan pantai Skudai Pantai Lido yang berkahir awal pagi tadi. Sumber: Video tular pic.twitter.com/6kOjVpSiEm — Buletin TV3 (@BuletinTV3) August 26, 2024

The joint operation saw 286 individuals and 257 vehicles stopped for checks, and from that total, 115 motorcycles were seized under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987, said ACP Raub Selamat.

In this joint operation, 153 summonses were issued for various offences including not having a valid driver’s license, illegally modifying the structure of a vehicle, and other offences. the road transport department (JPJ) also issued 54 compound notices under the 1987 Road Transport Act for various offences.

Meanwhile, the department of environment (JAS) issued 46 compound summonses and 52 inspection notices towards individuals who were riding motorcycles emitted sound levels above permitted levels. A local male aged 28 was also arrested for testing positive for methamphetamine following urine tests, and the offence is being investigated under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the report wrote.

