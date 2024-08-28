Xpeng won’t engage in EV price war in Malaysia – no discounting in future; may even increase prices!

Posted in Cars, Local News, Xpeng / By Gerard Lye / August 28 2024 10:20 am

Bermaz Xpeng will not engage in a “price war,” which is a phenomenon that is currently widespread among carmakers in China. Over the past few months, companies slashed prices of its models, particularly new energy vehicles (NEVs; includes hybrids and EVs), in China in order to gain a foothold in the market. This “price war” has spread to Malaysia, as evident by smart and Tesla’s actions.

At a press conference following the launch of the Xpeng G6 yesterday, Bermaz Auto group CEO Datuk Francis Lee Kok Chuan said he believed the pricing of the G6 was very competitive and would be well accepted by buyers. The G6 currently starts from RM165,820 on-the-road without insurance for the base 580 Pro variant, and rises up to RM185,820 for the range-topping 755 Pro.

Lee added that Bermaz Xpeng won’t be offering discounts on new cars in the near future so as not to harm long-term residual values for owners. He also mentioned the possibility of prices going up with vehicles receiving continuous updates in the coming years.

On the matter of expected sales volume, Lee didn’t provide a figure but stated the company is prioritising building brand presence over sales or profits, at least in the near term. “The reason why Bermaz choose Xpeng is that they do not push for volume. A lot of Chinese car operators want to go for volume. But as you know, our infrastructure in Malaysia is not ready yet,” he said.

“We want to build a car brand, and we don’t play just on volume. Bermaz is all about customer care and ownership experience, so that’s the reason why we chose Xpeng because we have the same philosophy, which is making sure that the customer who buys our car are well looked after,” he continued.

