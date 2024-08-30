West Coast Expressway (WCE) Section 1 Banting to SKVE launched, opens tonight – toll free till Sept 29

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / August 30 2024 5:25 pm

Another section of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) is now operational. Section 1 of the WCE that connects the Banting interchange to the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE) interchange was officially launched by works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi today.

At the launch event, which was held at WCE Section 1’s Banting toll plaza, Alexander announced that the newly-opened section will be open to traffic at midnight tonight, and will be toll-free for one month ending midnight on September 29. However, note that the offer is only from WCE, and if you’re entering from the SKVE, toll charges on that highway applies as usual – see the graphics below for a clearer picture.

Section 1 of the WCE is a 12.5 km stretch and is the southernmost part of the highway, which connects Banting in Selangor to Taiping in Perak, tracing the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia. The adjacent Section 2 is expected to be operational towards the end of the year – once it’s open, motorists can enjoy up to 30 minutes of time savings from Banting to the Kesas Highway, compared to existing roads.

We drove to the sole toll booth in E32’s Section 1 from Federal Route 5 and exited to the SKVE after the event. In terms of facilities, there isn’t much to speak of other than a small rest area beside the toll, which has toilets and surau. WCE says that Section 2 will have an R&R. The concessionaire is expecting volume of around 8,000 to 10,000 vehicles a day for Section 1.

As of now, seven out of 11 sections of the WCE have been completed, and Section 2 – a 7.2 km stretch linking the SKVE interchange to an interchange with the Kesas Highway – is expected to open in December.

Sections of the WCE have been opened in stages since end-2019, and Section 5 from Bandar Bukit Raja Selatan to Bandar Bukit Raja Utara kicked things off. In November 2023, the 21.8 km Section 6 from Bandar Bukit Raja Utara to Assam Jawa joined, making it 2/7 sections in Selangor.

Progress in Perak is more advanced – in March this year, Section 11 from Beruas to Taiping Selatan was opened, making it 4/4 sections in the state, a smooth journey from Hutan Melintang just across the border from Selangor, all the way to Taiping.

After Section 2 opens in December, the remaining sections in Selangor will be S3 (SAE to NKVE, Federal Highway), S4 (NKVE, Federal Highway to NNKSB) and S7 (Assam Jawa to Tanjung Karang).

Once completed, the WCE will 314.5 km long, covering areas such as Beruas, Sri Manjung, Sitiawan, Teluk Intan, Bagan Datuk and Hutan Melintang in Perak; as well as Sabak Bernam, Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Shah Alam and Banting in Selangor. Interestingly, E32 also incorporates part of the FT5 ‘old road’ in its alignment – you’ll see this at the Sabak Bernam/Sekinchan area as well as Teluk Intan to Lekir.

Have you used all the WCE stretches that are open? If yes, what do you think of this ‘PLUS for the west coast towns’ – useful?

