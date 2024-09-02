2025 Audi Q5, SQ5 revealed – 3rd-gen rides on PPC platform, gets mild hybrid engines with up to 367 PS

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Jonathan Lee / September 2 2024 6:40 pm

After 15 years in production, the Audi Q5 moves into its third generation. Like the new A5 – itself replacing the dearly-departed A4 – this latest model rides on the Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) platform as a sibling to the all-electric Q4 e-tron.

The Q5 instead retains its petrol and diesel engines, but these have now been augmented by Audi’s MHEV plus mild hybrid technology. The 48-volt system is standard on all models and incorporates an electric motor that delivers up to 24 PS and 230 Nm of torque in accelerative force; intriguingly, it can also provide limited electric-only propulsion at low speeds and in reverse. It also recuperates up to 25 kW under regenerative braking, feeding the 1.7 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

Three powertrains will be offered at launch, starting with the 204 PS 2.0 litre turbocharged TFSI petrol and TDI diesel four-cylinder mills, producing 340 Nm and 400 Nm respectively. Sitting at the top of the range is the SQ5 that churns out 367 PS and an impressive 550 Nm from its 3.0 litre TFSI petrol V6. All models come with a seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission, replacing the ZF eight-speed automatic in the SQ5. Plug-in hybrid models will be offered later on.

Under the skin, the Q5 rides on new passive frequency selective dampers (which reduce damping force on rougher surfaces while maintaining composure in the corners), with a sportier setup fitted to the SQ5. Adaptive air suspension is available as an option, with a larger difference between comfort and sport modes. A “more agile” front axle and variable-ratio steering come as standard.

Audi has been pumping out some, um, challenging designs recently, and the Q5 is no different. Ingolstadt appears to be pursuing a more rounded aesthetic, as evidenced by the corners on the trapezoidal headlights, fender haunches and full-width taillights.

This is contrasted by the bulging design of the bumpers – at the front, you’ll find massive vertical corner air curtain inlets and the trademark singleframe grille, the latter featuring an unsettling gaping honeycomb mesh that will freak out those with trypophobia. The rear end, meanwhile, gets the usual Audi fakery in the form of a solid full-width “air vent”. On the flip side, the company has finally relented to widespread complaints of fake exhaust tips and has finally fitted the Q5 with real tailpipes.

As usual, Audi has paid a lot of attention to the lights. The optional matrix LED headlights feature customisable daytime running lights with as many as eight options, with a similar amount for the three-dimensional OLED taillights. The latter are second-generation units that can also provide car-to-x communication, warning other road users of accidents and breakdowns.

The lamps can also warn those behind if they are driving too closely, while a projector underneath the rear spoiler displays a full-width third brake light on the windscreen below. The Q5 is offered with wheel sizes that range from 17 to 21 inches in diameter, with aero-optimised designs up to 19 inches.

Inside, the Q5 continues the tech-heavy approach of Audi’s other new model with up to three displays. This “Digital Stage”, as the company calls it, consists of a curved widescreen panel with 11.9-inch instrument and 14.5-inch infotainment OLED displays, along with an optional 10.9-inch front passenger touchscreen that is polarised to avoid distracting the driver.

Also lifted from other new models is the upgraded voice control system with integrated ChatGPT AI, providing answers to general knowledge questions. The MMI infotainment system is based on the Android Automotive OS – with apps like YouTube available through the built-in MMI connect store – and is able to pump music through an optional 16-speaker, 685-watt Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System with active noise cancellation.

Beneath the bank of screens sit a wraparound band of either Kaskade fabric or Dinamica microfibre that extends into the doors and armrests, as well as the quilted seats. A wraparound “dynamic interaction light” strip above the dashboard provides additional information such as showing the sequential indicators.

Down below, the centre console features an inverted L-shaped illuminated spar and houses a 15-watt Qi wireless charger and two 60-watt USB-C ports; those out the rear can output a staggering 100 watts and can charge even the most power-hungry MacBook Pro. Also at the back is a sliding and reclining rear bench, which can be folded to boost boot space to 1,473 litres.

Built in San José Chiapa, Mexico, the Q5 will be available to order in Germany from this month onwards, with prices starting from €52,300 (RM252,000) for the 2.0 TFSI petrol. Adding quattro all-wheel drive bumps the price up to €54,650 (RM263,400), while the 2.0 TDI diesel starts at €57,100 (RM275,300). The top-dog SQ5 has the price to match, retailing at €82,900 (RM399,700).

