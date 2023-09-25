2024 Audi Q4 e-tron updated – 77 kWh battery now standard for all variants; up to 562 km range, 340 PS

Posted in Audi, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / September 25 2023 5:20 pm

The Audi Q4 e-tron has been updated for the 2024 model year and will go on sale in Europe from September 26 this year with a starting price of 52,950 euros (RM263,573). Still offered in both standard and Sportback guises, the crossover sees improvements to its powertrain as well as kit list.

For 2024, all Q4 e-tron models are equipped with a lithium-ion battery that has a net energy capacity of 77 kWh (82 kWh gross). The previous battery that had a net capacity of 52 kWh (55 kWh gross) has been dropped, which indicates the base Q4 35 e-tron has been removed from the line-up.

The new entry-level option is now the rear-wheel drive Q4 45 e-tron, which offers as much as 562 km of range in Sportback form following the WLTP cycle. For context, the previous variant with the longest range was the Q4 40 e-tron (also RWD) that had the same battery and provided up to 520 km.

Aside from the standardised battery, the Q4 e-tron models also gain redeveloped electric motors that are more efficient and powerful. The RWD Q4 45 e-tron is now rated at 286 PS (282 hp or 210 kW), which is an increase from the Q4 40 e-tron that offered 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW). This sees the 0-100 km/h time reduce to 6.7 seconds from 8.5 seconds previously.

Progressing up the range, the Q4 45 e-tron quattro gets a second electric motor on the front axle for an all-wheel drive setup, but the total system output is the same as the non-quattro model, although the century sprint time is down by one tenth of second. This variant was initially introduced in July 2021 with 265 PS (261 hp or 195 kW) but has been updated to the new figures for 2024.

At the top of the range is the Q4 55 e-tron quattro that packs 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW), which is more than the previous Q4 50 e-tron quattro with 299 PS (295 hp or 220 kw). The added grunt lowers the 0-100 km/h acceleration time to 5.4 seconds from 6.2 seconds – all Q4 e-tron models max out at 180 km/h.

It should also be noted that the DC charging capacity has been increased as part of the update, with RWD variants now supporting up to 135 kW, while AWD variants can handle 175 kW – previously capped at 125 kW. Under ideal conditions a 10-80% state of charge is reached in around 28 minutes.

Audi engineers also fiddled with the suspension, claiming it has been tuned for “even greater comfort, driving fun and stability.” This is regardless of the paired suspension setup (standard, sport suspension or suspension with damper control), with the middle option lowering the body by 15 mm.

On the driver assistance front, the Q4 e-tron can now provide assisted lane changes in combination with adaptive cruise assist at speeds above 90 km/h. Critical systems such as autonomous emergency braking is standard, with optional systems available with the plus, pro, and protection and warning systems plus assistance packages.

Other changes to the standard equipment are the inclusion of Audi MMI navigation plus, Audi connect Navigation & Infotainment and the 10.25-inch Audi virtual cockpit for all Q4 e-tron models. A powered tailgate is also included along with heated front seats, the former supporting hands-free access with the optional convenience key.

Last but not least, Audi is giving its crossover EV a “character sound” that is audible from as low as 25 km/h, emitted via two exterior speakers at the rear and two interior speakers in the rear doors. The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), which is a legally required warning sound, is part of the “character sound” and is active at all times.

