2025 Audi A5 sedan, Avant debut – new name for ICE-powered A4 successor; digital assistant with ChatGPT

The latest-generation Audi A5 has made its debut, and this time around the nameplate replaces the A4, and so the latest A5 will be offered in sedan and Avant (station wagon) bodystyles which until now has been the preserve of the A4 in its segment.

The naming convention sees even numbers now used for the German brand’s electric models while odd-numbered ones – such as this A5 – are combustion-powered models, and there will no longer be coupé and cabriolet bodystyles for this generation of the A5.

Underpinning the new Audi A5 range is the manufacturer’s Premium Platform Combustion (PPC) for longitudinally-oriented internal combustion powertrains, which succeeds the MLB architecture that has served for models of the same powertrain layout.

Both sedan and Avant bodystyles are of identical lengths at 4,829 mm, which is 67 mm longer than that of its predecessor, while both also share a wheelbase length of 2,900 mm. Instead of a bootlid typical of a three-box sedan, the rear windscreen on the A5 sedan opens as part of the hatch, as on the outgoing A5 Sportback.

From debut, the Audi A5 gets a 2.0 litre TFSI turbocharged petrol engine in 150 PS and 204 PS states of tune, equipped with a variable turbine geometry (VTG) turbocharger and is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The 150 PS version is offered solely in front-wheel-drive, while the 204 PS version can be specified in front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive.

Also in the powertrain roster from debut is the 2.0 TDI four-cylinder turbodiesel, which is rated to produce 204 PS and 400 Nm of torque from 1,750 rpm to 3,250 rpm; the diesel unit is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive.

Joining the new A5 line-up is the S5, which packs a 3.0 litre TFSI V6 turbocharged petrol engine, also with a VTG turbocharger, rated to produce 367 PS – 20 PS more than its predecessor – and outputs are sent to all four wheels via a strengthened S tronic dual-clutch automatic, which Audi says also lowers the weight over the front axle to aid the car’s agility. The S5 driveline also gets a quattro sport rear differential and a variable AWD clutch.

All powertrain variants get 48-volt mild-hybrid electrification, and the powertrain generator (PTG) contributes 24 PS to the output of the combustion engine, and conversely can harvest energy via recuperation back into the battery at 25 kW, thus enabling “purely electric manoeuvring and parking to a limited extent”, says Audi. An electric air-conditioning compressor enables the air-conditioning to remain operational when the engine switches off, such as at traffic lights.

When decelerating, the integrated and blending-capable brake control system (iBRS) sees that the brake pedal and braking hydraulic system can be fully de-coupled, and versions with the MHEV Plus setup can achieve ‘the necessary deceleration’ through regenerative braking alone, without the conventional friction brakes, which only come into play when the brake pedal is pressed harder. Brake feel remains unaffected, claims Audi.

Chassis revisions to this A4 successor bring stiffer steering and suspension mounts on the front axle for more precise handling, with three suspension setups offered – the standard, sports and S sports configurations, the two latter types yielding a 20 mm-lower ride height. Brake torque vectoring is aimed at reducing understeer.

Inside, the A5 brings the Audi MMI panoramic display set of a curved design with OLED technology, bringing a 11.9-inch driver’s instrument display and a 14.5-inch MMI infotainment touchscreen. optionally available in the A5 is a 10.9-inch front passenger display integrated into the dashboard.

Also available on the A5 as an option is a configurable head-up display (HUD), which displays information including active assistance systems, navigation instructions, or media playback. Drivers can also control vehicle and infotainment functions through the HUD, enabling scrolling through lists using the steering wheel buttons. Here, the perceived image on the HUD is more than 85% larger than before, says Audi.

The onboard Audi assistant will also bring access to online content such as weather and general knowledge, while connectivity to ChatGPT via Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service brings internet-sourced knowledge in natural language. The Audi assistant recognises if a vehicle function, destination search, or weather forecast query is to be carried out, and only when the Audi system is unable to answer the general knowledge questions will they be forwarded to ChatGPT, according to the carmaker.

In terms of driver assistance systems, the Audi A5 can be specified with adaptive cruise assist plus, which maintains speed and distance to other vehicles as well as lane guidance, along with active front assist (front AEB, evasion assist, turn assist, and front cross traffic assist), traffic sign-based cruise control, park assist plus, and rear turn assist.

In its native Germany, the Audi A5 is priced from 45,200 euros (RM228,385) and order books for the market have opened, and both the A5 and S5 will go on sale in Europe from November this year.

