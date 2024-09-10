RFID on the new JPJePlate – how it is implemented and how it differs from the current Touch ‘n Go system

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / September 10 2024 3:30 pm

The transport ministry’s new JPJePlate is significantly different from the number plate that we are all familiar with. In addition to a more eye-catching look, the JPJePlate features a number of key technologies that future-proofs the plate for intelligent transportation system (ITS) integration possible payment options.

The JPJePlate looks distinctively European because it based on the IDePlate from Tonnjes, a German company that specialises in electronic vehicle identification. One of identification methods of the plate is an integrated RAIN (RAdio frequency IdentificatioN) passive RFID (radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip.

RFID technology is something we’re all exposed to daily, be it having to scan a card to get into our condominiums or housing area. For those plying tolled roads, the technology is available as an option for toll payments at almost all major highways via Touch ‘n Go.

In this post, we’re comparing the RFID technologies used by TnG and the JPJePlate. Before getting into the details, let’s focus on the commonalities. First up, both operate on ultra-high frequency (UHF) radio waves and are passive type systems, meaning there’s no need for a powered antenna to transmit radio signals to a reader.

Instead, the RFID tag/chip will transmit the necessary info when accessed by the RFID reader, providing the information exchange in encoded fashion. Where the TnG RFID tag operates at a frequency between 919 and 923 MHz, the JPJePlate is operating in the 860 to 930 MHz range.

How the RFID is implemented is also different for both systems. For the TnG system, there is a RFID tag embedded into a sticker that the user must attach to the exterior of the vehicle, be it on the headlamps, or in some cases, on windscreens – some even found success sticking it on the number plate frame.

Meanwhile, the JPJePlate has a RFID chip integrated into the embossed aluminium licence plate, with the plate serving as a “big antenna” for a stronger signal. This should reduce instances where the RFID tag can’t be detected due to improper placement, an issue that sometimes still happens today – spotted any long queues on the RFID lane at toll booths recently?

In addition to a chip on the plate, the JPJePlate also has a redundancy in the form of another RFID tag stuck onto the windscreen for when the plate can’t be read. A third method that isn’t RFID-related but helps provide a more consistent and accurate form of identification is the embossed and tamper-proof alphanumeric on the plate itself. We were informed by Tonnjes that the RFID and holograms on the embossed number plate are made to the same security standards as what’s used in international passports.

The design is also standardised and with an intentional font design so you can say goodbye to fancy number plates that can confuse automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems. On that mention, the new number plate design and its RFID capability will aid with the future implementation of multi-lane free flow (MLFF) toll collection, which does away with traditional toll booths. According to Tonnjes, the RFID element can be used as an identifier at speeds of up to 230 km/h.

On the matter of money, the TnG RFID is linked to the company’s eWallet, so toll payments are deducted from your balance. Should you sell you vehicle, you can terminate the RFID tag via the app and the new owner can simply replace it with their own at a cost of RM35.

For the JPJePlate, it is not yet known how toll payments will be carried out if ever the function goes live. Judging by how specific the plate is to each vehicle, a change in ownership will cost more for the new as the plate is priced at RM98. Perhaps there is a way to retain the plate but update the credentials or link the plate to a different account; we’ll see.

So, there you have it. These are some of the differences between TnG and the JPJePlate’s RFID system. While the initial bulk of the JPJePlate is for electric vehicles (EVs) only, eventually all newly registered cars (including combustion engine ones) will make the switch to the new plate design, but this will be optional for existing ones. Thoughts?

