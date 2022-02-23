In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 February 2022 10:01 am / 6 comments

On Monday (February 21, 2022), a photo of long queues at two RFID lanes at the Jalan Duta toll plaza went viral on social media, prompting PLUS Malaysia to conduct an investigation on the matter.

According to a press release issued by the highway concessionaire yesterday, it was determined that during the peak hours between 8am to 8.59am, there were a number of cases of drivers with insufficient balance attempting to reload their Touch n’ Go eWallet at the boom gates, resulting in the congestion.

The company has since apologised for any inconvenience caused and said it will help guide customers to park their vehicles at a safe location away from traffic in front of the RFID lane so they can reload their TnG eWallet.

PLUS also reminded highway users to always check that they have sufficient balance in their TnG eWallet or TnG card for a smooth journey. Following the government’s intervention, there are three payment options available: RFID, TnG card and SmartTAG.

For those who are using RFID for toll payment, you can activate the auto-reload function in the TnG eWallet app. This automatically tops up your balance with a pre-determined amount once it hits a certain threshold, and you can watch a tutorial on how to do so here.

It’s also important that the RFID tag be installed properly, especially if you’re doing it yourself using a self-fitment kit. An RFID tag needs to be situated at least 5 cm away from metal parts to prevent any possible interference, which, on the windscreen, means away from the A-pillar, and if located on the headlamp, in the middle to have some distance from the bodywork.

Should you choose the windscreen as the spot to place the RFID tag, take note of the path of your car’s wipers and if your car’s tint has a high metal content. The headlamp is preferred for a majority of applications should the latter be the case.