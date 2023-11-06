Multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) trials to start next year, will combine auto no plate recognition (ANPR) with RFID

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / November 6 2023 2:34 pm

Trials for the multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) toll collection system will start next year, according to deputy works minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad.

He said that MLFF will combine automated number plate recognition (ANPR, an example of which is already being used by shopping mall parking) and RFID technologies to enable vehicles to drive through toll gates without barriers. This would mean smoother flow and less congestion at toll plazas. He was responding to a question by Alor Setar MP Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden in parliament today.

Last month, it was reported that a private sector proposal for the implementation of the MLFF, supported by the government, is facing resistance from toll concessionaires, who feel that any solution should come from within the industry.

A meeting organised by the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the works ministry three months ago saw concessionaires presented with a proposal to implement MLFF through a privately held company that is 60% controlled by a local conglomerate with interests in power, telecommunications and construction businesses, according to The Edge.

Highway concessionaires present at the meeting were briefed on the concept of the proposed MLFF system that would cost an estimated RM3.46 billion for the 33 highways currently in Malaysia. According to the business publication’s sources, the proposal centralises operations, maintenance and collections at all toll booths.

“The concessionaires are open to any proposal for MLFF, but it should be a transparent process. If there is going to be a switch to the MLFF system, there should be a request for proposals from several companies,” an executive present at the meeting told The Edge.

“Why must it be given to any one company that does not even have a track record in toll collection? And the process to appoint the company with the mandate to implement the MLFF should be managed by the concessionaires, not the government or any of the agencies under it,” the person added.

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in July that he hopes to get an earlier agreement with the companies in order for MLFF to be implemented by the end of 2024. By the way, ANPR and RFID are already working together at toll plazas – here’s how.

