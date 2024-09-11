Singapore motorists can collect VEP RFID tag in Woodlands from September 12 – service costs SGD39

Posted in International News / By Gerard Lye / September 11 2024 1:30 pm

Singapore motorists will be able to collect their vehicle entry permit (VEP) RFID tag from the information counter located on the third floor of 186 Woodlands Industrial Park E5 from September 12, 2024, reports CNA.

The self-collection service in Woodlands will cost SGD39 (RM130) on top of the processing fee of RM10 (SGD3). Prior to this, collection of the VEP tag could only be done in Johor Bahru at Danga Bay, or motorists could opt to get it by post.

Beginning October 1 this year, Singapore-registered vehicles entering Malaysia will be required to have a VEP, which will be used for toll payments as well as the RM20 per entry road charge. Those caught without a VEP can be fined up to RM2,000 or imprisoned for up to six months upon conviction.

According to the report, drivers who choose to collect the RFID tag from Woodlands will be offered to have it installed on their vehicle, be it on the windscreen or headlamp depending on suitability. For drivers who chose to have the RFID tag delivered to them, they will receive a version designed to be installed on the headlamp.

The VEP acts like an “identity card” for vehicles entering Malaysia and will enable the authorities to also track traffic offences. Singapore motorists are urged to settle their outstanding traffic summonses before leaving Malaysia, with the JPJ set to enforcement action from January 1, 2025.

