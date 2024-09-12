New AWAS speed camera at PLUS Bkt Beruntung – Sg Buaya southbound, KM 431.55 – tests underway

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / September 12 2024 11:14 am

PLUS users, take note. There will soon be a new Automated Awareness Safety System (AWAS, previously known as AES) speed camera on the Bukit Beruntung – Sg Buaya stretch of the North South Highway, southbound. The exact location is KM 431.55.

This was announced by PLUS via a recent safety announcement, saying that the ‘Day 0’ tests for site integration and calibration of the AWAS camera necessitate lane closures.

This camera will be a new Ekin Spotter machine, part of a new batch that is replacing the AES Redflex cameras, which are now over a decade old. JPJ says that the old cameras have suffered major damage and are no longer supported by the manufacturer.

Already deployed on the Elite Highway, the new black pole has Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and is a modular device that not only functions as a speed camera, but also can be outfitted with modules such as a WiFi hotspot and lighting.

The AWAS camera has additionally been equipped with surveillance module that allows for 360-degree monitoring with day-and-night high-resolution imagery, JPJ says.

The government said in June 2023 that it wants to install more AWAS cameras as the authorities has been found it to be very effective, with over 99% compliance recorded, according to the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS).

