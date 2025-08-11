Top 20 brands in July 2025 – Perodua, Proton, Toyota, Honda, Jaecoo top five; Tesla drops down to 18th

In Cars, Local News / by Gerard Lye / August 11 2025 11:58 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has released vehicle registration data for the month of July 2025, with Perodua unsurprisingly being at the top with 33,486 units. This marks a bounce back for the local carmaker, as June 2025 saw its lowest monthly registration this year with 22,328 units. With everything tallied up, Perodua’s year-to-date (YTD) total is just below the 200,000-unit mark at 199,674 units.

Positions two to five are unchanged from June 2025, with Proton coming in second (13,182 units; 82,953 YTD), Toyota in third (11,414 units; 68,784 YTD), Honda in fourth (5,117 units; 40,588 YTD) and Jaecoo in fifth (1,449 units; 10,624 YTD).

Coming in sixth is Chery with 1,194 units (6,185 YTD), followed by Mitsubishi in seventh with 1,166 units (7,890 YTD). Meanwhile, BYD dipped below the 1,000-unit mark with 870 units (6,270 YTD) to take eighth, which is ahead of both Mercedes-Benz (716 units; 5,330 YTD) in ninth and BMW (699 units; 4,372 YTD) in tenth.

Outside the top 10, we find Mazda in 11th with 634 units (4,761 YTD), Lexus in 12th with its highest monthly registration this year at 622 units (3,400 YTD), Isuzu in 13th with 603 units (3,685 YTD) and Nissan in 14th with 541 units (3,828 YTD).

The remaining six brands are all non-Japanese, with Great Wall Motor in 15th with 511 units (2,735 YTD). In 16th place, Ford posted its best monthly result in July 2025 with 475 units to bring its YTD total up to 2,909 units.

Jetour, which appeared on the top 20 list in June 2025, continued to do the same in July 2025 and even improved by one position to take 17th with its 402 units (801 YTD). Below it is Tesla, which saw registrations drop by over half to 256 units (2,653 YTD) to bring its placing all the way down to 17th in July 2025 from 11th in June 2025. Completing the top 20 is Tesla in 19th with 221 units (1,505 YTD), while MG takes the final 20th spot with 206 units (1,352 YTD).

