Bas.My service to replace Rapid Kuantan from Dec 16

A new fleet of buses under the Bas.My service will be deployed in Kuantan from December 16 this year, and this will take over from Rapid Kuantan which has served for the past 13 years, New Straits Times has reported.

The new service provider will commence operations under the Stage Bus Service Transformation 2.0 programme for 2025 to 2030, said Pahang public works, transport and health committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim.

“Bas.My will begin operations on Dec 16 this year, and until then, Rapid Kuantan will continue to operate as usual. The new operator will then cover the existing routes served by Rapid Kuantan. The new pink buses will arrive in stages. To enhance safety, all vehicles will be equipped with CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras and GPS tracking system,” Razali told NST.

Confirmation of the Bas.My service in the state by the committee chairman comes after Pahang state assembly was last year told that Rapid Kuantan would cease operations in May this year.

