Honda releases teaser video of new V3 motorcycle

In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / August 12 2025 10:57 am

A teaser video from Honda motorcycles shows its new V-three supercharged engine on the dynamometer. Initially shown during the 2024 EICMA show in Italy, the new V-three will become the base engine for a line-up of new motorcycle models.

In the teaser video, a group of Honda engineers are seen talking over and working the new prototype motorcycle from Honda, although precious little is actually seen of the bike itself. What is telling is a shot of the dyno readout, showing a redline of 17,000 rpm.

The supercharger is electrically driven, with the ability to control compression of the intake air irrespective of engine rpm. This means engine response is instantaneous and power can be delivered even at low rpm.

Another advantage of an electrically driven compressor is a high degree of freedom of layout of all components in the limited space available on a motorcycle and efficient centralisation of mass, while a intercooler is not necessary. Meanwhile, the V-three engine is a liquid-cooled, 75-degree mill, with Honda intending to develop it for larger engines.

The teaser video showing the prototype V-three indicates it is a naked sports, which might mean it could be shown to the world as a functional prototype later this year. While super- and turbocharging is not new to motorcycles, the Kawasaki H2 being the most recent example in the last decade, this marks the first time a potential productionn motorcycle has been equipped with a electrical supercharger.