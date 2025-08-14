2025 Audi Q7 S line 3.0 TFSI quattro – mild-hybrid, first from brand to be Malaysia, Asean CKD; RM462,422

In Audi, Cars, Local News / by Mick Chan / August 14 2025 3:01 pm

Launched in Malaysia in May this year, the 2025 Audi Q7 arrived in S line 3.0 TFSI quattro guise as a locally assembled (CKD) model, and in doing so became the first model from the Ingolstadt-based brand that is assembled in Malaysia, as well as in Southeast Asia.

This is priced at RM462,422 on-the-road without insurance with standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, rising to RM482,422 with the Audi assurance package five-year warranty and servicing package.

Its pricing compares favourably with its key CKD German rivals, the Mercedes-Benz GLE450 AMG Line at RM529k OTR, and the BMW X5 xDrive40i M Sport that was launched last month, from RM470k (RM508k with extended warranty and service). Meanwhile, the Q7’s fellow Volkswagen Group stablemate, the Volkswagen Touareg R-Line is priced from RM385k as of January.

The Q7 S line 3.0 TFSI quattro packs a 3.0 litre turbocharged TFSI V6 that produces 340 PS from 5,200 rpm to 6,400 rpm – as in the Touareg – albeit with mild-hybrid electrification that offers a 50 Nm boost to 500 Nm, made from 1,370 rpm to 4,500 rpm. This comes courtesy of a 48-volt mild hybrid system that incorporates a belt-driven starter-generator, which enables engine-off coasting for up to 40 seconds between 55 km/h and 160 km/h.

Outputs are sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. This mild-hybrid powertrain propels the Q7 from 0-100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, and onward to a top speed of 250 km/h, which is electronically limited.

Malaysian-market specification of the Q7 brings the S line package that includes a sportier air intake design, a rear diffuser and body-coloured cladding, along with the black styling package plus that brings a grille, door mirrors and other components in a black finish. Rolling stock is a set of 22-inch Audi Sport V-spoke two-tone alloy wheels, shod in tyres measuring 285/35R22.

Inside, the 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit instrument display serves as driver instrumentation and can show road users around the vehicle in 3D, , while the 10.1-inch upper centre touchscreen provides infotainment functions through the MIB 3 user interface. Below that is an 8.6-inch display for selected vehicular functions as well as climate control.

Equipment as part of the S line trim specification brings a flat-bottomed steering wheel and power-adjustable sports seats plus in quilted Valcona leather, and these are also equipped with heating, ventilation and memory, as well as powered lumbar support adjustment.

In here, seven occupants are housed in a 2-2-3 configuration, and luggage capacity is 780 litres with the third row of seats folded, expanding to 1,908 litres with the second and third rows folded down.

Further standard equipment includes a head-up display, soft-closing doors, rear door sunshades, Audi Connect navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Qi wireless charging, a 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen premium 3D sound system, a 360-degree camera system, park assist, sports-tuned adaptive air suspension, rear-wheel steering and a hands-free powered tailgate.

In terms of active safety kit, the Q7 gets autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keeping assist, evasive steering assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, reverse AEB, a door opening warning and adaptive high beam.

Finally, colours. The locally assembled (CKD) Audi Q7 S line 3.0 TFSI quattro is offered in Waitomo Blue, Daytona Grey, Mythos Black, and Glacier White as photographed here. Check out our comprehensive image gallery to view in greater detail.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.