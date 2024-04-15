2024 Volkswagen Touareg R-Line in Malaysia gallery – CKD; 340 PS 3.0L TSI V6; priced fr RM472k with VAP

Posted in Cars, Local News, Volkswagen / By Gerard Lye / April 15 2024 12:21 pm

Here’s a full gallery of the five-seat Volkswagen Touareg, which made a return to Malaysia after being launched last month. Offered here in a sole R-Line variant, the facelifted third-generation SUV is locally assembled (CKD) in Pekan, Pahang (for the first time outside of Europe) and is priced at RM472,272 on-the-road without insurance.

That figure is with the Volkswagen Assurance Package (VAP) which includes a five-year, unlimited-mileage extended warranty and a five-year maintenance package. Should you opt out of VAP, you get a standard two-year warranty and a lower price of RM454,272. You can order the Touareg in either Lapiz Blue, Silicon Grey, Grenadilla Black, Oryx White or Dolomite Silver.

For the money, the MLB Evo-based Touareg comes with a 3.0 litre TSI V6 petrol engine that is good for a 0-100 km/h time of six seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. The turbocharged mill serves up 340 PS (335 hp or 250 kW) and 450 Nm of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and 4Motion all-wheel drive system.

Also included is self-levelling air suspension that can adapt the ride height by up to 70 mm upwards to take on more challenging terrain or lowered by up to 40 mm at the rear for easier cargo loading and unloading. If you’re daring enough to take it off-road, the SUV is capable of wading up to 550 mm of water.

As the largest Volkswagen SUV on sale here, the Touareg measures 4,878 mm long, 1,984 mm wide and 1,702 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,894 mm. in R-Line guise, the front bumper has a large lower grille with prominent air intakes, while the rear gets a diffuser and twin trapezoidal exhaust exits. For our market, the car rides on 20-inch “Braga” two-tone alloy wheels in a five V-spoke design and is fitted with IQ.Light HD LED matrix headlights.

The Touareg comes standard with the Innovision Cockpit infotainment system, which is represented by a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 15-inch touchscreen, the latter integrating the air-con controls. There’s also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a Qi wireless charging pad and a 13-speaker, 730-watt Dynaudio Consequence sound system.

Click to enlarge

Other items in the kit list include powered front seats (with heating, cooling and memory functions), a power-adjustable flat-bottomed steering wheel (with haptic touch buttons), keyless entry and start, four-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, a 360-degree camera and a first-for-a-Volkswagen-in-Malaysia night vision system.

In terms of driver assistance systems, Touareg gets a comprehensive IQ.Drive suite that includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, front and rear cross traffic alert with auto braking, park assist, a driver attention monitor and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

As for practicality, there are sliding and reclining second-row seats that can be folded down in a 40:20:40 split to expand the boot space from 810 litres to 1,800 litres. The cabin also comes with, five USB-C ports that can each deliver up to 45W to charge devices.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.