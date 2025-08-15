2026 Volvo XC70 rolls off Taizhou production line; extended-range PHEV estimated at RM211k in China

In Cars, International News, Volvo / by Mick Chan / August 15 2025 2:31 pm

Three months on from the initial unveiling of the 2026 Volvo XC70, the first units of the China-only plug-in hybrid model have now rolled of the production line in Taizhou, China, according to Car News China.

The first public showing of the extended-range PHEV is scheduled for later this month at the Chengdu Motor Show. The 2026 XC70 is positioned between the XC60 and the XC90, and it measures 4,815 mm long, 1,890 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall with a 2,895 mm wheelbase.

Current information on the XC70 reveals that the plug-in hybrid SUV is based on the Scalable Modular Architecture (SMA) Super Hybrid Architecture, according to Car News China, and its powertrain has been said to be the Geely group’s EM-P setup that combines a 163 PS/255 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 218 PS/350 Nm electric motor, linked to a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission.

A combined output of 381 PS and 615 Nm goes to the front wheels, while an additional rear-axle motor provides 212 PS and 290 Nm, bringing the total to 593 PS and 905 Nm.

Two battery sizes are offered for the 2026 Volvo XC70; a 21.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack enables an EV-only range of 120 km, while a 9.6 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery offers up to 245 km of EV range Meanwhile, the ICE powertrain manages a claimed fuel consumption rate of 5.85 l/100 km with the battery depleted. All figures are on the Chinese CLTC test cycle.

The exterior of the 2026 XC70 wears the Swedish brand’s signature front fascia, albeit with the Thor’s Hammer DRL signature now separate from the main headlamp units, as on the EM90 electric MPV. Along its sides, the window line that tapers upwards towards the rear takes after that of the EX90, while the rear end features one-piece vertically oriented tail lamps.

According to the publication, the plug-in hybrid model is estimated to be priced from 360,000 yuan (RM211,525) in China; the 2026 Volvo XC70 is scheduled for its public showing at the Chengdu Motor Show this month.

GALLERY: 2025 Volvo XC70

