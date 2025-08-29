2026 Volvo XC70 officially debuts – extended-range PHEV; up to 212 km EV range, from RM177k in China

In Cars, International News, Volvo / by Gerard Lye / August 29 2025 2:01 pm

Volvo has officially revealed the new XC70, which is now open for pre-orders in China (production has already started there) and will be introduced in Europe at a later stage. Recycling a nameplate it has used in the past, Volvo’s latest model is built on its new Scalable Modular Architecture (SMA) platform and is designed to meet the demand for longer-range plug-in hybrids (also referred to as range-extended plug-in hybrids or RE-PHEVs), particularly in China.

Powertrain details are limited if we refer to the company’s global release, which merely mentions a CLTC-rated electric driving range of over 200 km, a hybrid range of over 1,200 km with the range-extender engine in play, and the ability to fast charge the battery from 0-80% in 23 minutes – the last bit is a first for a Volvo plug-in hybrid (PHEV) model.

Thankfully, Volvo’s China website has more information about the XC70’s powertrain, which features up to three electric motors and comes in two configurations. On the latter, the (presumably) base setup has two electric motors at the front, with one being linked to the combustion engine to generate electricity for a 21.2-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

The battery powers a second electric motor that actually drives the front wheels and is rated at 318 PS (314 hp or 234 kW), enabling a 0-100 km/h time of eight seconds. This variant, known as the ‘Two-wheel drive long-range’ when translated directly, provides a CLTC-rated range of 116 km and returns a WLTP-rated fuel consumption of 1.27 litres per 100 km.

Meanwhile, the second variant’s name directly translates to ‘Four-wheel drive long-range’ and comes with a higher-capacity 39.6-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery for more electric-only range at 212 km (CLTC). The (presumably) top-spec option also gets a third electric motor in the rear for all-wheel drive, bringing its total system output to 462 PS (456 hp or 340 kW).

With more grunt, the 0-100 km/h time is reduced to 5.3 seconds, and fuel consumption is reduced to 0.98 litres per 100 km (WLTP). This variant also gets an additional Off-Road drive mode in addition to Hybrid, Sport and Electric.

CarNewsChina reports the XC70 features a 1.5 litre turbocharged engine mated to a three-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (3DHT). The engine outputs 163 PS (161 hp or 120 kW) and 255 Nm of torque, while the electric motors are rated at 82 PS (80 hp or 60 kW), 145 PS (143 hp or 107 kW) and 212 PS (209 hp or 156 kW).

As for charging, Volvo says that with a 7 kW AC charger, it’ll take four hours to fully charge (0-100%) the 2WD Long Range’s 21.2-kWh battery, with the 4WD Long Range’s 39.6-kWh battery requiring seven hours.

With DC fast charging at 87 kW, the 4WD Long Range’s battery can get from 0-80% in about 23 minutes. Meanwhile, it’s 39 minutes for the 2WD Long Range to do the same, although Volvo’s disclaimer did not indicate the charger output – we assume it accepts a lower rate. It’s also revealed that both powertrains are based on a 400-volt electrical architecture and includes a 60-litre fuel tank

On the matter of pricing, the pre-sale figure for the 2WD Long Range in China is 299,900 yuan (about RM177k), while the 4WD Long Range is 329,900 yuan (RM194k). Early birds will also enjoy four pre-sale benefits worth over 20,000 yuan (RM12k), and there are seven exterior colours to choose from.

Positioned between the XC60 and XC90, the XC70 measures 4,815 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,895 mm. The five-seat model offers 408 litres of boot space, expandable to 1,456 litres with the rear seats down.

On the mention of the interior, the XC70 sports a simple dashboard design that has zero physical controls. Accessing the climate system and other vehicle functions is done via a large 15.4-inch central touchscreen, which is in a landscape orientation instead of portrait as it is in other Volvo models.

Joining the big infotainment display is a configurable 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display with augmented reality. Other noteworthy features include a dual-tier centre console that has tactile media controls, cupholders, a lower covered storage area and wireless charging pad. Triple-zone climate control with rear vents and control panel, a panoramic glass roof, mood lighting themes and a Harman Kardon sound system are also present.

As for the exterior, the XC70 wears the Swedish brand’s iconic Iron Mark and diagonal bar at the front, flanked the Thor’s Hammer daytime running light signature that is now separated from the main headlamps that sit further down – similar to the EM90 electric MPV.

Along the sides, the window line that tapers upwards towards the rear is a nod to the EX90, while the rear end features one-piece vertically oriented tail lamps with accompanying light bars extending into the tailgate.

“The new XC70 is a very attractive choice for customers who want the benefits of electric driving but are not yet ready to go fully electric. It is a cornerstone of our electrified product portfolio, a bridge to fully electric cars for our customers, and it will strengthen our presence in the world’s largest car market,” said Hakan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars.

