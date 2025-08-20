Malaysian fuel prices August 2025 week 4 – diesel down 5 sen to RM2.85/litre; RON97 petrol unchanged

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / August 20 2025 5:44 pm

It’s Wednesday, and so it is time once again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, as the finance ministry has announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of August 21 to 27, 2025.

The retail price of diesel fuels in Peninsular Malaysia takes a five sen drop to RM2.85 per litre for the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, down from RM2.90 per litre last week. Meanwhile, Euro 5 B7 continues to be 20 sen more per litre, and thus goes to RM3.05 per litre. The retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan continues unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

The price of RON 97 petrol in Malaysia is unchanged for the coming week, remaining at RM3.13 per litre where it has been in the past week, while RON 95 petrol remains at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre as determined by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

(The July 23 announcement of a lower RON 95 price of RM1.99 per litre is for that to take effect when the targeted subsidy of RON 95 petrol begins, which is planned for September this year when details of the fuel rationalisation plan are announced.)

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 27, 2025, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 34th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 345th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

