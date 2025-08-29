2025 Nissan Navara X-Tremer in Malaysia – new exterior trim, more premium interior, from RM135k

In Cars, Local News, Nissan / by Mick Chan / August 29 2025 8:01 pm

Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) has introduced the Nissan Navara X-Tremer, the latest addition to the brand’s pick-up truck range in Malaysia.

The Navara X-Tremer brings an exterior and interior trim package that is available in three variants; the 2.5L Turbo V at RM134,800 (RM136,850 in East Malaysia), the 2.5L Turbo VL at RM146,900 (RM148,950), and the 2.5L Turbo Pro-4X at RM154,800 (RM156,850). Prices are on-the-road without insurance for private individual registration.

This would appear rather similar in terms of darkened elements specified on the Black Edition variant of 2023 at first glance, though there are differences; incidentally, X-Tremer prices match those of the of the V and VL variants of the Black Edition.

The X-Tremer gets a black grille and “X-formation” black bumper cladding that brings the darkened sections higher up to join the front grille, while the black over-fender elements are joined by carbon-fibre-look fender garnish. Also on are the shark fin antenna, black rear bumper and tailgate decal for the X-Tremer.

Inside, the cabin gains soft-touch material for the dashboard with double stitching, and the leather-trimmed steering wheel gets a smooth-grain finish. Quole Modure stain-resistant upholstery features for the Zero Gravity front seats and rear seats in selected variants, while the eight-inch infotainment unit supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Powertrain for the V, VL and Pro-4X variants that offer the basis for the X-Tremer continues to be the YD25 2.5 litre inline-four cylinder turbodiesel engine that outputs 190 PS at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm at 2,000 rpm, with outputs going to the driven wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission with manual override, plus an electronically-locking rear differential.

Chassis specifications for the X-Tremer is standard NP300 Navara fare, bringing a double-wishbone layout in front and coil-sprung multi-link rear layout for the rear; braking is by disc brakes in front and drum brakes at the rear.

For ADAS kit, the Navara X-Tremer gets front collision warning, AEB, blind spot warning, lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, among others. Also on are ABS, EBD, brake assist, stability control and traction control, hill start assist, hill descent control and trailer sway assist.

Edaran Tan Chong Motor is currently offering the Nissan Navara X-Tremer – across the aforementioned V, VL and Pro-4X variants – with a cash rebate of RM8,000.

