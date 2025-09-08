2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology debuts – 800V tech, air suspension, up to 713 km EV range

In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / by Gerard Lye / September 8 2025 10:41 am

The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ Technology has made its debut at this year’s IAA Mobility show (otherwise known as the Munich Motor Show) as the direct rival to the (also) all-new BMW iX3.

Built on medium version of the Mercedes-Benz Electric Architecture (MB.EA-Medium) with an 800-volt electrical architecture, the GLC with EQ Technology will first be offered in a sole GLC400 4Matic variant when it goes on sale in the first half of 2026.

On paper, the GLC EQ offers significant improvements over the EQC, the latter being the first member of the company’s EQ family when it was introduced way back in September 2018. The newer electric vehicle (EV) offers as much as 713 km of range on a single charge following the WLTP standard thanks to a lithium-ion battery with a usable energy content of 94 kWh.

This can be charged at a maximum AC rate of 11 kW, with 22 kW being an option. There’s also DC fast charging capped at 330 kW which can get the battery from a 10-80% state of charge in just 22 minutes – 300 km can be recharged within 10 minutes. In selected markets, a DC converter is installed to enable charging at 400-volt stations. The company claims an energy consumption as low as 14.9 kWh per 100 km and adds the bidirectional charging is available in markets that support it.

Power from the battery is used for a pair of permanently excited synchronous electric motors – one on each axle – that provide all-wheel drive and a total system output of 489 PS (483 hp or 360 kW). The rear electric drive unit gets a two-speed transmission, with the front having a single reduction gear.

Performance-wise, you’re looking at an SUV that will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 210 km/h. You also get to tow up to 2.4 tonnes. In nearly every metric, the GLC EQ beats the EQC, and this extends to the dimensions as well.

Other elements of the powertrain include the optional, S-Class-derived Airmatic air suspension that can adjust the dampers based on car-to-X information, while optional rear-axle steering allows the rear wheels to turn up to 4.5 degrees at speeds below 60 km/h. This reduces to 2.5 degrees above 60 km/h. A four-link axle is used at the front and the rear gets a multi-link rear axle suspended on a centre pivot.

For recuperation, there’s a new One-Box braking system that combines previously separate components of the brake booster, master cylinder and ESP control in a single compact module. Mercedes-Benz says almost all braking is carried out via regenerative braking up to 300 kW, with four levels available to driver – ‘D-‘ is the most aggressive and provide a one-pedal feeling.

Naturally, a variety of drive modes are available, including a Terrain Mode that turns on a “transparent bonnet” function to spot obstacles on the trail

According to Mercedes-Benz, the GLC EQ measures 4,845 mm long (+84 mm), 1,913 mm wide (+29 mm), 1,644 mm tall (+20 mm) and its wheelbase spans 2,972 mm (+99 mm). Within the larger body is a frunk with a capacity of 128 litres and a boot that offers 570 litres, expandable to 1,740 litres.

The GLC EQ sports the “redefined face of the Mercedes-Benz brand,” with the highlight being the front grille with a thick chrome surround, smoked-glass-look mesh structure and integrated contour lighting. An illuminated option is available as an option, which adds an illuminated central star as well as 942 backlit dots that provide a pixel-like look and can be animated.

Full-LED headlamps come as standard – Digital Light is available as an option – and feature a three-pointed star and slim upper light bar as their daytime running light signature. The two-piece taillights also get stars in their clusters, but they are set on a black panel that have light bars pointing towards a central logo.

Mercedes-Benz has already said its future EVs will look more like its internal combustion engine (ICE) models, and this is true with the exterior design that mostly mimics the standard GLC. The bumpers and upswept beltline are reminiscent of the non-EV model, although the pop-out door handles, more aerodynamic roofline, in addition to the grille and lighting units, help set the EV apart.

What isn’t remotely similar to the GLC is the interior, as the GLC EQ gets the fourth generation of the company’s MBUX. The star here is the 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen which is an optional extra and the largest display unit from the company to date, spanning nearly the entire width of the dashboard and terminating at the corner air vents.

This combines three separate displays under a large glass surface, including a 10.3-inch instrument cluster and two 14-inch touchscreens (central infotainment and front passenger). The high-resolution MBUX Hyperscreen features over 1,000 individual LEDs to allow for local array dimming, which is a technology Mercedes-Benz has filed a patent for.

On models equipped with the lesser MBUX Superscreen, the front passenger display is replaced with a “digital decorative element” that can show a personal photo or one of 12 predefined images – it’s essentially a digital photo frame.

High-performance chips and real-time graphics from the Unity Game Engine control the screens and power MB.OS, with the enhanced MBUX Zero Layer showing important information and context-sensitive suggestions and the most recently used apps. There’s also integrated artificial intelligence (AI) from both Microsoft and Google, along with ChatGPT4o and a smarter MBUX Virtual Assistant.

You also get two new avatars as alternatives to the default star avatar, including a “human-like avatar that emerges from a condensing cloud of stars” and LittleBenz, which is said to “allow for an even stronger connection on a personal level” with its expressive face.

Luxury touches for the GLC EQ include the optional Sky Control panoramic roof that can switch between transparent and opaque, with the surface divided into nine switchable zones. There’s also ambient lighting that creates a stunning wow effect (the company’s words), including for the 162 stars integrated into the glass surface.

There’s also an optional Burmester 4D surround sound system with Dolby Atmos support, along with a whole host of sound experiences that tie into the interior lighting. Many of the interior systems, including the multi-function seats, are linked to Energizing Comfort, Mercedes-Benz’s wellness function that has programmes meant to relax occupants after a long drive.

The larger body provides more space for passengers, with Mercedes-Benz pointing out 13 mm more legroom and 46 mm more headroom at the front, while it is 47 mm and 17 mm more respectively for the rear passengers. Another thing touted by the company is the return of rocker and roller controls on the steering wheel for the limiter and Distronic systems, although capacitive touch panels are still a thing.

As for safety and driver assistance systems, the GLC EQ’s hardware suite includes 10 cameras, five radar sensors, 12 ultrasonics sensors and a water-cooled computer to enable a variety of functions. Distance Assist Distronic and a new systems come as standard, with upgrades coming in the form of bundles such MB.Drive Assist, MB.Drive Assist Plus, MB.Drive Assist Pro, MB.Drive Parking Assist and MB.Drive Parking Assist 360.

The MB.Drive Assist packages progressively increase the level of autonomy from SAE Level 2 right on to point-to-point self-driving, although the latter will only be launched in markets that permit it. Meanwhile, the MB.Drive Parking Assist bundles improve the convenience of parking, including the ability to leave a parking space automatically even after the car is parking manually.

Production of the GLC EQ will take place at the company’s Bremen in Germany, with the company noting that vehicles of this class will also be produced at Kecskemet, Hungary, as well as at Beijing Benz Automotive in China.

