Polestar 5 debuts – twin-motor AWD grand tourer EV with up to 884 PS/1,015 Nm, up to 670 km range WLTP

In Cars, International News, Polestar / by Mick Chan / September 9 2025 12:46 pm

After its preview as far back as 2021, the Polestar 5 has now made its official debut. Built on Polestar’s own bonded aluminium platform, the Polestar Performance Architecture, this 4+1 seater grand tourer measures 5,087 mm long, 2,015 mm wide and 1,425 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,054 mm, with front and rear wheel track widths of 1,716 mm and 1,684 mm respectively.

The Polestar 5 features an 800-volt electrical architecture and a dual-motor powertrain in two versions. The Polestar 5 Dual Motor packs combined outputs of 748 PS and 812 Nm, propelling the vehicle from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds, while the Polestar 5 Performance gets a combined 884 PS and 1,015 Nm, enabling the 0-100 km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds. Both are limited to a top speed of 250 km/h.

Both variants of the Polestar 5 get a 112 kWh (106 kWh usable) lithium-ion NMC battery pack from SK On, capable of taking AC charging at up to 11 kW, which yields a 0-100% charge in 11 hours, and DC charging at up to 350 kW, the latter capable of a 10-80% recharge in 22 minutes.

The Dual Motor variant goes further on a charge, rated for 670 km of range on the WLTP testing standard, while the more powerful Performance variant is rated for 565 km (WLTP).

Chassis for the Polestar 5 features double wishbone front suspension and four-link rear suspension, using coil springs and passive dampers on the Dual Motor variant, while the Performance gets Magneride dampers. Wheels are 20- and 21-inch alloys on the Dual Motor, with 21- and 22-inch units for the Performance. These house Brembo brakes with four-piston front callipers.

On the Polestar 5 exterior, headlamps are dual-blade style, adaptive pixel LED units with automatic blocking on 12 segments per headlamp, while the front end of the vehicle houses the SmartZone ADAS with forward-facing radar.

Each door is fitted with electric latching for the flush-mounted door handles which deploy when the car is unlocked. The Polestar 5 features a panoramic glass measuring 2 m long and 1.25 m wide, the largest on any Polestar model so far, says the company.

Inside, the cabin of the Polestar 5 has been designed with “equal focus for driver and passengers,” and the Recaro-designed front seats have an especially low hip point, says the firm. The driving position is deliberately reclined, and the nine-inch driver’s instrument display is mounted to the electrically adjustable steering column to provide optimal line of sight. This is joined by a 9.5-inch head-up display.

The 4+1 seating configuration means the Polestar 5 is designed primarily as a four-seater, where each rear seat can be individually reclined. The rear seat armrest in its lower position providing climate controls, and this can be raised to offer a fifth seat.

Infotainment is accessed via a portrait-oriented 14.5-inch central touchscreen, running on a Polestar-specific Android Automotive operating system with Google built-in. Two specifications of audio are offered for the Polestar 5; the first is a Polestar High Performance Audio 10-speaker system with 300 watts, and the other is a Bowers & Wilkins 21-speaker with Tweeter-on-Top technology and 1,680 watts of output.

Seat upholstery is MicroTech as standard, while Nappa leather by Bridge of Weir can be optioned. Recycled materials , including Econyl, continue to feature here as on earlier Polestar models, for the carpets, while recycled PET is used for the headlining, and a knitted second deco wrapping of the upper section of the doors.

Further along the cabin, lighting is by laser-edged light strips in white or gold, For device charging, a wireless charging pad offers up to 15 W, while there are four USB-C ports in total (18W in front, and 18 W at the rear). The rear luggage compartment gets a 12-volt power outlet.

Driving assistance systems in the Polestar 5 include Understeer Control Logic, Electronic Stability Control, Trailer Stability Assist, Regenerative Stability Control, adaptive cruise control, Pilot Assist, Lane Change Assist, Intelligent Speed Assist with speed limit information and warnings, and collision avoidance and mitigation through braking and steering (detecting vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians).

Also on are Advance Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keeping Aid, Lane Departure Warning, Run-off Road Mitigation, Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Driver Alert Control, Rear Collision Warning and Mitigation, Cross Traffic Alert with brake support, Road Sign Information, Blind Spot Information with steer assist, Exit Assist (with alerts for objects approaching from behind when opening doors), and post-impact braking.

The Polestar 5 has gone on sale in Europe, priced from EUR 119,900 (RM591,406) for the Polestar 5 Dual Motor and from EUR 142,900 (RM704,854) for the Polestar 5 Performance.

