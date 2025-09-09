Xpeng P7 on show at Munich Motor Show – flagship EV sedan with up to 820 km CLTC; fr RM130k in China

In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / September 9 2025 10:06 am

Xpeng returned for this year’s IAA Mobility show (otherwise known as the Munich Motor Show) by presenting the new P7, so here are some live photos of the brand’s flagship electric sedan from the event floor.

Launched in its home market of China in late August 2025, the P7 is priced from 219,800 to 301,800 yuan (about RM130k to RM178k) across four variants. The base option 702 Ultra features a 74.9-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that provides up to 702 km of range following the CLTC standard.

This sends power sent to a rear electric motor rated at 367 PS (362 hp or 270 kW) and 465 Nm of torque, enabling a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds. With an 800-volt electrical architecture, the battery supports 5C charging and can get from a 10-80% state of charge in 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, all remaining variants get a 92.2-kWh nickel cobalt manganese (NCM) battery that can charge from 10-80% in 11.3 minutes, with the one in the 820 Ultra powering the same electric motor as the base variant. This setup sees the most range of the lot at 820 km, and the century sprint time is reduced to 5.4 seconds.

There’s also the 750 Performance that adds another electric motor at the front for all-wheel drive and a total system output of 594 PS (586 hp or 437 kW) and 695 Nm. This variant is the quickest in the run to 100 km/h at 3.7 seconds, although range takes a hit at 750 km. The most expensive variant is also a 750 Performance, but with scissor doors at the front.

All variants have an identical top speed of 230 km/h and come with dual-chamber air suspension, variable dampers as well as four-piston Brembo brake callipers at the front. Active brake ventilation and intelligent torque distribution are reserved for the 750 Performance cars.

In terms of available equipment, the P7 comes standard with the VLA (Vision-Language-Action) suite of assisted driving features, a comprehensive suite of active safety systems, an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, a nine-inch rear-view mirror display, an 87-inch head-up display, an 8-inch rear entertainment screen, a whole bunch of AI-powered functions and more.

At IAA Mobility, Xpeng announced that it will officially open its Munich R&D centre this month as part of its global expansion plan. CNBC reports the brand will make launch its mass-market Mona brand in overseas markets next year.

