CATL Shenxing Pro LFP battery unveiled for Europe – up to 758 km WLTP, 830 kW, 1,000,000-km lifespan

In International News, Technology, Videos / by Jonathan James Tan / September 9 2025 2:19 pm

CATL has unveiled its Shenxing Pro LFP EV battery at the ongoing IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. Equipped with CATL’s proprietary NP (No Propagation) 3.0 tech, the company touts safety, fast charging, long life, long range, power and cold-weather resilience.

Two types are available for Europe – the Super Long Life & Long Range Battery and the Super-Fast Charging Battery. Marathon or sprint, you choose. CATL says the former can deliver a 758-km WLTP range, has a record lifespan of 12 years or 1,000,000 km, and degrades by just 9% after the first 200,000 km.

Of the latter, the Chinese battery giant claims an ability to recoup 478 km of WLTP range in just 10 minutes of charging (0.8 km per second), 830 kW (1,128 PS) of power and a 2.5-second 0-100 km/h time even at 20% SoC. The Super-Fast Charging Battery is also said to be capable of recovering 410 km of range in 20 minutes of charging at -20 degrees Celsius, and is backed by a warranty of up to 10 years/240,000 km.

In the event of a thermal runaway, both batteries are claimed to be able to sustain high-voltage supply for over an hour with no fire nor smoke, allowing drivers to calmly navigate their cars away from danger zones.

The batteries incorporate what CATL calls Wave cells, which feature a raised shoulder design and space-sharing technology, and the company says it’s the world’s first battery that allows cooling systems and fixation to be applied from any direction.

Also omni-directional is vibration suppression, which boosts stiffness by 25% and doubles durability. CATL also claims a 76% pack volume efficiency and says it’s moving towards higher European localisation by collaborating with carmakers, material producers, recyclers and local communities.

