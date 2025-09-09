Leapmotor B05/Lafa 5 debuts at Munich Motor Show – VW Golf-sized EV hatch aimed at international markets

In Cars, International News, Leapmotor / by Mick Chan / September 9 2025 7:38 pm

The Leapmotor B05 has made its debut at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich, Germany, depicted here wearing Lafa 5 badging as used in markets such as China.

Leapmotor has revealed that the B05 measures 4,430 mm long, 1,880 mm wide and 1,520 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,735 mm. This makes it the size of the Volkswagen ID.3 EV hatchback that measures 4,261 mm long, 1,809 mm wide and 1,552 mm tall with a 2,765 mm wheelbase, and is thus comparable to the eighth-generation Golf (4,284 mm long, 1,789 mm wide, 1,456 mm tall, 2,636 mm wheelbase).

“The B05 [reflects] our commitment to innovation, accessibility, and empowering the next generation of drivers across Europe and beyond,” Leapmotor CEO Zhu Jiangming said in a statement, indicating that the C-segment-sized EV hatchback is aimed at international markets.

Currently, little has been disclosed regarding the technical specifications of the B05, though the EV hatchback shares its LEAP 3.5 modular platform with the B10 SUV, according to Car News China.

Therefore, the B05 hatchback is likely to share key aspects with the B10. The C-segment SUV starts with a 179 PS/175 Nm single electric motor and a 56.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, the latter providing range of 510 km on the CLTC Chinese domestic test cycle, which should equate to around 420 km on the WLTP standard for the B10.

A range of powertrain variants can therefore be expected for the B05 hatchback as well, thus also likely to include the 218 PS/240 Nm powertrain from the B10 SUV. A larger, 67.1 kWh LFP battery offers 600 km of range (CLTC) in the B10 SUV, or around 490 km on the WLTP standard, and this could also feature in the B05 hatchback.

Exterior equipment visible on the B05 includes a set of 19-inch alloy wheels, shod in tyres measuring 225/45R19. Its headlamps appear to be housed in a full-width enclosure as on the B10 and C10, and the full-width layout is also used for its tail lamps, as is commonly found on EVs today.

Door handles on the B05 are flush-fitted units, as on its larger stablemates. According to Car News China, selected trim levels also feature a Lidar unit on its roof (not found on the yellow example photographed here).

The cabin of the B05 remained inaccessible at time of photography, though the hatchback’s interior can be expected to be similar to that of the B10 SUV, which gets a 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch central infotainment display running on a Leapmotor operating system.

As mentioned by the CEO of Leapmotor, the debut of the B05 at IAA Mobility Munich indicates the brand’s intent for Europe and other markets outside China. According to Autocar, the B05 could go on sale in the United Kingdom by 2027, estimated to be priced from 27,000 pounds sterling (RM154,248).

Leapmotor B05/Lafa 5, official images

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.