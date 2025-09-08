Volkswagen ID.Cross Concept debuts – electric SUV with 211 PS front motor, 420 km range WLTP

In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Volkswagen / by Mick Chan / September 8 2025 12:40 pm

The Volkswagen ID.Cross Concept has been unveiled at the Munich Motor Show, ahead of the debut of the production model in mid-2026, according to Volkswagen.

Volkswagen calls its new design language ‘Pure Positive’, based on the design cornerstones of “stability, likeability and secret sauce,” and which will characterise every new Volkswagen in the future, according to Volkswagen head of design Andreas Mindt.

Using the MEB+ platform introduced in 2022 that is a development of the MEB architecture, the ID.Cross Concept packs a 211 PS front-mounted drive motor that propels the crossover to a top speed of 175 km/h. The capacity of the high-voltage battery was not stated, though Volkswagen claims a WLTP-rated range of 420 km.

Measuring 4,161 mm long, 1,839 mm wide and 1,588 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,601 mm, Volkswagen says the ID.Cross Concept is similar in size to the T-Cross, which is 4.11 m long, 1,56 m tall with a wheelbase of 2.56 m. Rolling stock for the ID.Cross Concept is a set of “Balboa” 21-inch alloys shod in tyres measuring 235/40R21, designed by Goodyear.

In terms of luggage capacity, the ID.Cross Concept holds up to 450 litres in the luggage compartment, and a further 25 litres in the frunk. The interior of the ID.Cross Concept is designed to offer the feel of an oasis, predominantly in a shade of beige.

Cloth upholstery is used for its seats, interior door upper sections, and dashboard. Real plants in the floating centre console complement the plant motifs in the on-screen displays, while the seats in the concept can be folded down to create a reclining area.

A pair of digital displays feature inside the ID.Cross Concept, and it appears that the German manufacturer is keeping to its word for reintroducing physical buttons and controls where they were previously replaced by haptic touch surfaces.

The 11-inch driver’s instrument display and 13-inch central infotainment touchscreen are now joined by a a multi-function steering wheel with physical buttons, as well as physical buttons below the central touchscreen. a smartphone tray is located at the front of the floating centre console, with cupholders located below.

