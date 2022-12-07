In Cars, International News, Volkswagen / By Pan Eu Jin / 7 December 2022 1:11 pm / 0 comments

The Volkswagen Modularer Elektrifizierungsbaukasten electric platform or MEB as it is more commonly known was first introduced in 2018, with the ID.3 being the first model to be built on it.

After more than 670,000 units of electric vehicles produced with the MEB platform across the Volkswagen Group, which include brands like Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, Audi and Cupra, Volkswagen has announced that it will soon introduce an improved MEB+ platform.

The areas of charging, storage technology and digital infrastructure will be improved on as MEB+ will utilise Volkswagen’s new generation of unit cell batteries. It will enable an EV range of up to 700 km while significantly improving charging times with charging speeds of between 175 to 200 kW. The current MEB platform supports up to 125 kW fast charging, with a battery range of between 400 to 550 km.

The range of MEB-based vehicles will also be expanded with ten new Volkswagen electric models set to be launched by 2026. This includes an entry-level model which starts from around €25,000 euros (RM115k). Volkswagen added that new cars are also being planned for the premium and performance segments.

The current MEB platform has proven to be immensely successful with 12 vehicle models built on the modular electric platform. Since 2019, out of the 670,000 vehicles based on the MEB platform including Audi, Cupra, Skoda vehicles – that’s shared with Ford and Fisker – 500,000 of which were vehicles from the Volkswagen ID. family.