Xpeng P7 currently on display in Malaysia at KLIMS – big EV sedan with up to 594 PS, 820 km CLTC range

In Cars, Local News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / June 12 2026 11:29 am

This is the second-generation Xpeng P7, which is currently on display at this year’s Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) alongside the facelifted G6 and X9.

The P7 is a large car, measuring 5,017 mm long and with a wheelbase that spans 3,008 mm. At 1,970 mm wide and 1,427 mm tall, it sports a low stance compounded by its X-shaped lighting signature and muscular shoulders. In China, the top variant of the P7 comes with front gullwing doors but we’re not sure if this one has them because the show car was locked and cordoned off.

Still, it’s not like the P7’s interior is a mystery because we’ve already gotten into it at this year’s Auto China (also known as Auto Beijing). The cabin is minimalistic as it is in other Xpeng models, with standouts being an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen as well as powered front seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions.

Built on an 800-volt architecture, Chinese customers can choose from 702 Max, 820 Max, 750 4WD Max and 750 4WD Wing Ultra variants, the last with the fancy doors. The 702 Max gets a 74.9-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for up to 702 km following the CLTC standard. This variant features a rear electric motor rated at 367 PS (362 hp or 270 kW) and 465 Nm of torque for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.8 seconds.

Next up, the 820 Max keeps the same motor but switches to a 92.2-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery for up to 820 km and a slightly quicker century sprint time of 5.4 seconds. Meanwhile, the 750 AWD Max keeps the NMC battery but adds another electric motor at the front for all-wheel drive, which is setup that applies to the 750 4WD Wing Ultra.

Total system output rises to 594 PS (586 hp or 437 kW) and 695 Nm as a result, further reducing the 0-100 km/h time to 3.7 seconds. The P7’s batteries support 5C charging, with a 10-80% state of charge requiring around 12 minutes (LFP) or 11.3 minutes (NMC).

If you’re hoping for this electric vehicle (EV) to be launched in Malaysia soon, sorry. We’ve checked with Bermaz Xpeng and were told the P7 is only here to be showcased and isn’t planned for our market for now. The latter also applies to the P7+, a larger and cheaper version of the P7i, which itself was a refresh of the first-generation P7.

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