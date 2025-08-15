Xpeng P7 completes 24-hour endurance test – EV sets new distance record of 3,961 km, beats Xiaomi YU7

In Cars, International News, Xpeng / by Gerard Lye / August 15 2025 5:35 pm

After a brief delay due to heavy rain, the Xpeng P7 has completed its 24-hour endurance test, achieving a distance of 3,961 km to set a new record. The attempt began on August 13 shortly after order taking for the P7 start in China, and comes a few months after the Xiaomi YU7 clocked 3,944 km in April.

The endurance tests by both Chinese brands were done under the supervision of the China Automotive Technology and Research Centre (CATARC), with the goal being to push electric vehicles (EVs) to their limits in terms of sustained performance and charging efficiency.

This involves driving an EV continuously to cover the most distance in 24 hours, which means high-speed driving that will stress the powertrain. During the attempt, there will be required stops to top up the battery and swap drivers, with the former being its own test of how fast the battery can be charged. Spend too much time at a charger and there is less available to pile on the mileage.

While Xpeng did not provide specifics on its attempt, CarNewsChina reports that the Xiaomi YU7 (a Max variant) maintained an average speed of over 210 km/h during its attempt and underwent 30 charging sessions, each lasting between 10 and 12 minutes.

If you’re wondering if this 24-hour endurance test for EVs is limited to Chinese models, it isn’t. In 2019, the Porsche Taycan managed 3,425 km and averaged 205 km/h, while the latest Mercedes-Benz CLA (the one with EQ Technology) covered 3,717 km with an average speed of 154.9 km/h and made 40 charging stops. Next came the YU7 with 3,944 km, and the P7 now holds the crown with 3,961 km.

Xpeng’s decision to take on this challenge comes after company co-founder and CEO He Xiaopeng revealed on August 10 via Weibo that Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun suggested the EV endurance test to him. Seems like some friendly rivalry is going on between the two, much like how Rimac and Koenigsegg have their own battle going on.

GALLERY: Xpeng P7

