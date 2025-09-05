2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology interior teased – completely different from X254 GLC interior

In Cars, Mercedes-Benz / by Paul Tan / September 5 2025 5:12 pm

Mercedes-Benz has previewed the new Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology’s interior ahead of the car’s official unveiling on September 7 2025 at the IAA Mobility 2025 show in Munich.

That’s just a few days to go, and we’ve already previously seen what the front grille of the new GLC will look like, but since we spend most of our car ownership experience in the car, the interior of a car can be a make and break for a car purchase decision.

These teaser images feature a gigantic MBUX Hyperscreen that measures 39.1 inches, which is the largest display ever fitted to a Mercedes-Benz to date. Of course, don’t expect this to be standard equipment – it’s likely the most expensive dashboard screen option you can pick from.

The 39.1 inch MBUX Hyperscreen features a high resolution and matrix backlight technology powered by over 1,000 individual LEDs. It also features intelligent zone dimming, which allows for the simultaneous

adjustment of two display areas via sliders.

Mercedes-Benz uses a combination of the screen and the interior ambient lighting to set the mood of the cabin accordingly. High-resolution atmospheric ambient styles can be selected as background motifs. They offer a wide range of moods – from calm to intense, cool to warm, and technical to emotional. The colouring of the instrument cluster, control elements and ambient lighting are coordinated with these emotional motifs.

The interior ambient lighting is also used to execute various effects and contribute to the user interface. For example, climate adjustments briefly change the colour of the ambient lighting and vent illumination to confirm selections.

Left: GLC with EQ tech, Right: GLC X254

We know this new GLC is an EQ model that is an EV, but overall, the interior design is completely different from the one used in the ICE-powered X254 GLC currently on sale. It rides on a dedicated MB.EA platform with an 800V electrical architecture. The electric GLC’s wheelbase is 129mm longer than its ICE sibling. Essentially this is the successor to the EQC.

It looks like the GLC will run concurrently with both an ICE and EV model at the moment, unlike the CLA which uses a single platform for the ICE, hybrid and EV models.

Stay tuned – we’ll be back with full details of the GLC when it is revealed in full on September 7.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.