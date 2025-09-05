2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology interior teased – completely different from X254 GLC interior

In Cars, Mercedes-Benz / by /

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology interior teased – completely different from X254 GLC interior

Mercedes-Benz has previewed the new Mercedes-Benz GLC with EQ technology’s interior ahead of the car’s official unveiling on September 7 2025 at the IAA Mobility 2025 show in Munich.

That’s just a few days to go, and we’ve already previously seen what the front grille of the new GLC will look like, but since we spend most of our car ownership experience in the car, the interior of a car can be a make and break for a car purchase decision.

These teaser images feature a gigantic MBUX Hyperscreen that measures 39.1 inches, which is the largest display ever fitted to a Mercedes-Benz to date. Of course, don’t expect this to be standard equipment – it’s likely the most expensive dashboard screen option you can pick from.

The 39.1 inch MBUX Hyperscreen features a high resolution and matrix backlight technology powered by over 1,000 individual LEDs. It also features intelligent zone dimming, which allows for the simultaneous
adjustment of two display areas via sliders.

Mercedes-Benz uses a combination of the screen and the interior ambient lighting to set the mood of the cabin accordingly. High-resolution atmospheric ambient styles can be selected as background motifs. They offer a wide range of moods – from calm to intense, cool to warm, and technical to emotional. The colouring of the instrument cluster, control elements and ambient lighting are coordinated with these emotional motifs.

The interior ambient lighting is also used to execute various effects and contribute to the user interface. For example, climate adjustments briefly change the colour of the ambient lighting and vent illumination to confirm selections.


Left: GLC with EQ tech, Right: GLC X254

We know this new GLC is an EQ model that is an EV, but overall, the interior design is completely different from the one used in the ICE-powered X254 GLC currently on sale. It rides on a dedicated MB.EA platform with an 800V electrical architecture. The electric GLC’s wheelbase is 129mm longer than its ICE sibling. Essentially this is the successor to the EQC.

It looks like the GLC will run concurrently with both an ICE and EV model at the moment, unlike the CLA which uses a single platform for the ICE, hybrid and EV models.

Stay tuned – we’ll be back with full details of the GLC when it is revealed in full on September 7.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG A-Class Sedan 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLA 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLA 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQA 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQB 2025
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG C-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLC 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC Coupe 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQC 2025
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLE 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe 2025
Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQS 2025
Mercedes-Benz GLS 2025
Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS 2025
Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG G-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz Vito Tourer 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQE 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV 2025
Mercedes-Benz AMG S-Class 2025
Mercedes-Benz CLE 2025
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV 2025
Mercedes-Benz EQV 2025

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

MERCEDES-BENZ GLC200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC200
MERCEDES-BENZ GLC300

10% discount when you renew your car insurance

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services.

Car Insurance

Paul Tan

After dabbling for years in the IT industry, Paul Tan initially began this site as a general blog covering various topics of personal interest. With an increasing number of readers paying rapt attention to the motoring stories, one thing led to another and the rest, as they say, is history.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 