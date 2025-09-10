Malaysian fuel prices Sept 2025 week two – up 2 sen; RON97 petrol RM3.18 per litre, diesel RM2.90 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / September 10 2025 7:03 pm

It is time once again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the finance ministry announcing the retail prices of fuels from September 11 to 17, 2025.

The retail price of diesel fuels in Peninsular Malaysia takes a two sen hike to RM2.90 per litre for the Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends, up from RM2.88 per litre of last week. Euro 5 B7 diesel, which is priced 20 sen more per litre, therefore goes to RM3.10 per litre. The retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan continues to be at RM2.15 per litre.

For premium petrol, RON 97 similarly gets a two sen hike, to RM3.18 per litre, up from the RM3.16 per litre rate of last week. RON 95 petrol remains at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 17, 2025, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 37th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 348th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

