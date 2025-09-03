Malaysian fuel prices Sept 2025 week one – RON97 stays at RM3.16/litre; diesel unchanged at RM2.88/litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Gerard Lye / September 3 2025 5:20 pm

It’s time once again for the usual weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the finance ministry announcing the retail prices of fuels from September 4 to 10, 2025.

The price of RON 97 petrol, which saw an increase to RM3.16 per litre last week, sees no change in pricing for the coming week. This is also true of RON 95 petrol, which remains at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as set by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel remains unchanged, with the pump price of both Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends being RM2.88 per litre. Euro 5 B7, which is priced 20 sen more per litre, stays at RM3.08 per litre. The retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan continues to be at RM2.15 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 10, 2025, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 36th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 347th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.