Malaysian fuel prices August 2025 week 5 – diesel up 3 sen to RM2.88/litre, RON97 up 3 sen to RM3.16/litre

Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / August 27 2025 6:10 pm

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time once again for the usual weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the finance ministry having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of August 28 to September 3, 2025.

The pump price of RON 97 petrol, which was unchanged last week, has gone up by three sen this week, and is now priced at RM3.16 per litre (RM3.13 per litre last week). Of course, RON 95 petrol remains at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as capped by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Diesel prices are also up by three sen this week, which means that Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends are now priced at RM2.88 per litre (RM2.85 last week). Meanwhile, Euro 5 B7 – which is priced 20 sen more per litre, thus adjusts to RM3.08 per litre. The retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan continues unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 3, 2025, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 35th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 346th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

