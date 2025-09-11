Toyota bZ7 EV to use Huawei e-motor, Harmony OS infotainment, ADAS with lidar; China launch Q4 2025

In Cars, International News, Toyota / by Mick Chan / September 11 2025 1:14 pm

The Toyota bZ7 EV has been revealed to feature electric drive motors from Huawei, according to details posted to X by Tycho de Feijter.

A document filing with the Chinese ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) has revealed the exterior dimensions of the bZ7, which list the EV as being 5,130 mm long, 1,965 mm wide and 1,506 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 3,020 mm. In the size stakes among Chinese EVs, this is comparable to the BYD Han L, which measures 5,050 mm long, 1,960 mm wide, 1,505 mm tall with a 2,970 mm wheelbase.

Co-developed by Guangzhou Automobile Group and GAC-Toyota, the bZ7 is reported to feature a Huawei-developed motor that outputs 207 kW (282 PS), which will propel the fastback EV to a claimed top speed of 190 km/h. Details on the Toyota bZ7 powertrain are still thin at the moment, though on this count the BYD Han L occupies a different segment altogether, with up to 1,102 PS from a dual-motor setup.

In addition to its drive motor, there is more Huawei content in the bZ7; this sees the inclusion of the Huawei Harmony operating system for its infotainment, and the top variant is said to feature Huawei-sourced ADAS equipment, including a roof-mounted lidar unit.

From prior details, the bZ7 has been revealed to feature a fairly minimalist cabin, with a large infotainment screen and a slim display for the driver’s instrumentation as is commonplace among Chinese carmakers today, along with a head-up display.

The floating centre console accommodates wireless smartphone charging just aft of the dashboard, with room for storage beneath. Ambient lighting features in the dashboard and door cards of the bZ7, and in the example displayed at Auto Shanghai 2025, the bZ7 cabin also appears to feature open-pore wood trim.

According to the X post, the Toyota bZ7 EV is set for market launch in China in the fourth quarter of this year. This will join the bZ3, bZ3X and bZ5, in addition to the bZ4X that is the sole offering from the range available outside China.

Toyot BZ7 EV at Auto Shanghai 2025

