Mandatory seatbelt use in passenger vehicles to be enforced soon, all occupants need to buckle up – JPJ

In Local News, Safety / by Anthony Lim / September 12 2025 10:52 am

The road transport department (JPJ) has announced that it will soon begin enforcing the mandatory use of seatbelts for all drivers and passengers in private vehicles nationwide. The department’s director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, did not disclose the exact date for the start of enforcement, but said there would be a period of advocacy before that happens.

He said programmes such as the Klik Sebelum Gerak campaign, which was launched yesterday, would highlight the necessity of seatbelt use for all vehicle occupants, including rear passengers, the New Straits Times reports.

“In line with this campaign, we will announce the enforcement of seatbelt use for passengers of private cars in due course. For now, we are beginning with the Klik Sebelum Gerak campaign first, and later we will confirm the date for (the seatbelt) enforcement for car passengers,” he said.

Once enforcement begins, individuals who fail to wear seatbelts could face fines of up to RM300 under the Motor Vehicles (Seatbelt and Child Restraint System) Rules 1978 (Amendment 2019).

Aedy Fadly added that JPJ was committed to making seatbelt use a national safety norm and culture in order to protect the lives of all road users. “In this regard, using seatbelts helps keep drivers and passengers securely seated during a crash, unlike those without seatbelts who are at a significantly higher risk of injury,” he said.

The mandatory use of seatbelts across all occupied seats in a vehicle is not new, with the ruling already having been in place since 2009. However, enforcement of this was short-lived, and despite advocacy campaigns and strong suggestions made for its implementation over the years, the lack of fines has meant that most rear occupants remain unbelted inside a moving vehicle.

There is of course the point that enforcement of the searbelt ruling means that vehicles will need to carry the exact number of occupants permitted according to the vehicle, which would mean that a driver could be fined for carrying more passengers than allowed. The question is, will this put an end to the rather often-found scenario of “five (or more) at the back” in a five-seater vehicle? As always, the answers in due course.

