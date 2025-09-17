100,000 goods, public land transport company vehicles can get RON95 petrol subsidies under SKPS

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / September 17 2025 10:38 am

An estimated 100,000 goods and public land transport company vehicles nationwide are eligible for RON 95 petrol subsidies under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS), based on the integration of SKPS data with the road transport department‘s (JPJ) system, Bernama reports.

According to domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, SKPS registration opened Monday, but only 240 vehicles from 70 public land transport companies and 95 vehicles from goods transport companies have signed up for subsidies so far.

“Although there is no closing date, I urge all eligible goods and public land transport companies to register immediately to ensure they receive the subsidy benefits from the first day of implementation.

“We hope that all goods and public land transport company vehicles will take advantage of this RON 95 petrol subsidy since they provide services to consumers. This subsidy facility will ultimately help reduce the impact on consumers as a whole,” he said, adding that a fleet card must be applied for from three designated petrol companies after the registration process is complete. Click here to register for SKPS.

