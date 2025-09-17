100,000 goods, public land transport company vehicles can get RON95 petrol subsidies under SKPS

An estimated 100,000 goods and public land transport company vehicles nationwide are eligible for RON 95 petrol subsidies under the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS), based on the integration of SKPS data with the road transport department‘s (JPJ) system, Bernama reports.
According to domestic trade and cost of living minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali, SKPS registration opened Monday, but only 240 vehicles from 70 public land transport companies and 95 vehicles from goods transport companies have signed up for subsidies so far.
“Although there is no closing date, I urge all eligible goods and public land transport companies to register immediately to ensure they receive the subsidy benefits from the first day of implementation.
“We hope that all goods and public land transport company vehicles will take advantage of this RON 95 petrol subsidy since they provide services to consumers. This subsidy facility will ultimately help reduce the impact on consumers as a whole,” he said, adding that a fleet card must be applied for from three designated petrol companies after the registration process is complete. Click here to register for SKPS.
Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.
Comments
LOL! What does lorries & buses have to do with RON95 petrol? If they are eligible to pump without reason, that is simply a loophole to abuse the system. Then whats the point of even trying to remove petrol subsidies?! Real stupid BS Gomen!!!
so let me get this straight, B40 M40 and 100k company vehicles are all elgibile to enjoy RM1.99 ron95, so is this a “robbing hood” govt takes from the rich and cares for the poor ? and may i remind you that RM1.99 is far cheaper than during MO1 time as PM even if you dont take into account 10 years of inflation .
No this is the Gomen robbing from the poor and giving to the rich tauke owners of these land transport companies. Once again showing that PH Gomen is just helping the rich and hitting out the poor again.
When the poor protests & demos, PMX got a huge fright and promised to lower petrol price down to RM 1.99 which has been deferred, yet another janji dicapati. The rakyat knows what to do with these liars.