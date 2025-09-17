GM special number plate series open for bidding until Sept 20 – winners get 2026 Super GT Malaysia tickets

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / September 17 2025 9:47 am

To celebrate Malaysia Day, the road transport department (JPJ) has announced it is offering ‘GM’ as a new special number plate series. This is currently available for bidding until this Saturday (September 20, 2025) on the department’s online auction platform, JPJ eBid, with the results set to be announced by Sunday (September 21, 2025).

According to the department, ‘GM’ stands for ‘Gemilang Malaysia’, and there will be five starting price tiers depending on the number chosen. Standard running numbers will have a starting bid price of RM300, which increases to RM500 for popular numbers.

Meanwhile, attractive numbers start at RM2,500, premium numbers at RM5,000, and golden numbers (‘GM 1’ for example) will have a minimum price of RM20,000. If you’re looking for a nice number plate for your new ride and want to avoid reseller’s markups and runner fees, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid.

To sweeten things, the department has said that winning bidders of the ‘GM’ plate series will be awarded two tickets to next year’s Super GT Malaysia, which takes place at the Sepang International Circuit from June 19-20, 2026.

