GM special number plate series open for bidding until Sept 20 – winners get 2026 Super GT Malaysia tickets

In Local News / by /

GM special number plate series open for bidding until Sept 20 – winners get 2026 Super GT Malaysia tickets

To celebrate Malaysia Day, the road transport department (JPJ) has announced it is offering ‘GM’ as a new special number plate series. This is currently available for bidding until this Saturday (September 20, 2025) on the department’s online auction platform, JPJ eBid, with the results set to be announced by Sunday (September 21, 2025).

According to the department, ‘GM’ stands for ‘Gemilang Malaysia’, and there will be five starting price tiers depending on the number chosen. Standard running numbers will have a starting bid price of RM300, which increases to RM500 for popular numbers.

Meanwhile, attractive numbers start at RM2,500, premium numbers at RM5,000, and golden numbers (‘GM 1’ for example) will have a minimum price of RM20,000. If you’re looking for a nice number plate for your new ride and want to avoid reseller’s markups and runner fees, check out our step-by-step guide on how to navigate JPJ eBid.

To sweeten things, the department has said that winning bidders of the ‘GM’ plate series will be awarded two tickets to next year’s Super GT Malaysia, which takes place at the Sepang International Circuit from June 19-20, 2026.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Gerard Lye

Originating from the corporate world with a background in finance and economics, Gerard's strong love for cars led him to take the plunge into the automotive media industry. It was only then did he realise that there are more things to a car than just horsepower count.

 

Comments

  • Ya Mentri on Sep 17, 2025 at 11:28 am

    Didnt Loke say earlier this year no more special number plates for companies & GLC institutions?
    So fast janji dicapati?
    Pusing uturn lagi?
    Atau trus masok roundabout pusing pusing pusing saja kah Loke?

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 3 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Capybara Haneef on Sep 17, 2025 at 11:58 am

    Will bid GM exclusive car plate for our parallel imported recond Chevy Corvette from nippon

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 0
    Reply
  • Najib on Sep 17, 2025 at 3:28 pm

    I just bidded GM1..you all dont kacau my bid ah

    Like or Dislike: Thumb up 0 Thumb down 1
    Reply
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 