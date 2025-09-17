Malaysian fuel prices Sept 2025 week three – up 3 sen; RON97 now RM3.21 per litre, diesel at RM2.93 per litre

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by /

Malaysian fuel prices Sept 2025 week three – up 3 sen; RON97 now RM3.21 per litre, diesel at RM2.93 per litre

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update in Malaysia, with the finance ministry having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of September 18 to 24.

The pump price of RON 97 petrol, which went up by two sen last week, has gone up again by three sen this week, and is now priced at RM3.21 per litre (RM3.18 per litre last week). Of course, RON 95 petrol remains at its present ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as capped by the Malaysian government in February 2021.

Diesel prices have also gone up by three sen this week, which means that Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends are now priced at RM2.93 per litre (RM2.90 last week). Meanwhile, Euro 5 B7 – which is priced 20 sen more per litre, has been adjusted to RM3.13 per litre. The retail price of diesel fuels in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan continues unchanged at RM2.15 per litre.

These fuel prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 24, 2025, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 38th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for this year, and the 349th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.

Certified Pre-Owned - 1 Year Warranty

PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA ATIVA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA ALZA
PERODUA ARUZ
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA AXIA
PERODUA MYVI
PERODUA ATIVA

10% discount when you renew your car insurance with us

Compare prices between different insurer providers and use the promo code 'PAULTAN10' when you make your payment to save the most on your car insurance renewal compared to other competing services. You can also pay with instalment using Grab PayLater or Shopee SPayLater.

Renew Car Insurance

Anthony Lim

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here.

 
 

Add a comment

required

required


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 