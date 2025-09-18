Geely EX5 EM-i launched in Australia – Proton eMas 7 PHEV twin with up to 83 km EV range WLTP; fr RM105k

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Mick Chan / September 18 2025 7:06 pm

The Geely EX5 EM-i has been launched in Australia, where it is also known as the Starray EM-i, bringing a plug-in hybrid offering to the brand’s product line-up to go alongside the battery-electric EX5 that went on sale in the market earlier this year. A version of this PHEV model, the Galaxy Starship 7 EM-i, was shown at Auto Shanghai in April.

Powertrain for the plug-in hybrid version of the EX5 is the EM-i Super Hybrid System, which combines a 1.5 litre petrol engine producing 72 kW (99 PS) and 125 Nm with an electric motor rated at 160 kW (218 PS) and 320 Nm. Close, but not quite identical numbers from the Chinese market Starship 7 EM-i that packs a 111 PS/136 Nm 1.5L petrol engine and a 218 PS/262 Nm electric motor.

This propels the EX5 EM-i PHEV from 0-100 km/h in eight seconds, and on to a limited top speed of 170 km/h. One battery specification is offered across both Australian-market variants – Complete and Inspire – which is a 18.4 kWh lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

This offers purely electric running of up to 84 km on the WLTP testing standard, or a combined hybrid range of 943 km (WLTP). Claimed fuel consumption is 2.4 litres per 100 km, and claimed energy consumption is 14.7 kWh per 100 km. For charging, the EX5 EM-i can take up to 6 kW AC, and up to 30 kW DC charging, while conversely it can provide up to 6 kW in V2L or V2V applications.

In terms of exterior dimensions, the EX5 EM-i measures 4,740 mm long, 1,905 mm wide and 1,685 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,755 mm, with front and rear track widths of 1,635 mm; ground clearance is 172 mm. Claimed tare weight for the EX5 EM-i is 1,699 kg for the Complete, and 1,739 kg for the Inspire. For luggage capacity, this will take 428 litres with the rear seats in place, and up to 2,065 litres with the seats folded.

Chassis equipment for the EX5 EM-i is by MacPherson struts in front and multi-links at the rear, as on its battery-electric sibling. Rolling stock is either 18-inch wheels with 225/55R18 tyres on the Complete, or 19-inch wheels with 235/50R19 tyres on the Inspire.

Geely Galaxy Starship 7 EM-i interior, Auto China 2025

Standard equipment, starting with the Complete, includes LED headlamps and tail lamps, LED daytime running lights, a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel and a 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, six-speaker audio, automatic climate control and heated, power-adjustable front seats.

Stepping up to the Inspire variant adds a powered panoramic sunroof, a 13.4-inch head-up display, wireless device charging, an upgrade to a 16-speaker, 1,000-watt Flyme premium audio system, a powered tailgate, front parking sensors, 256-colour interior ambient lighting, ventilated front seats and a memory function for the driver’s seat.

Active safety equipment across both variants of the EX5 EM-i includes AEB, adaptive cruise control, intelligent cruise control, rear cross traffic alert and brake, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, door open warning, lane changing assist, blind spot detection, emergency lane keeping assist, occupant detection alert and driver fatigue alert.

In Australia, the Geely EX5 EM-i is priced from AUD37,490 (RM104,512) for the base Complete variant, up to AUD39,990 (RM111,481) for the Inspire variant. Meanwhile, the filing of Proton eMas 7 PHEV trademarks with the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) suggest a possibility of the plug-in hybrid model’s local footprint in the future.

GALLERY: Geely Galaxy Starship 7 EM-i, Auto China 2025

